MY FATHER WAS old-school country in his family values, in his appreciation for the outdoors, even in his country lingo: “Yinz boys better git warshed up now. It’s pritnear time for supper.” He really talked like that, and so did I for a long time, with a little improvement in college and a big improvement when I did student teaching at Sharon High School in the early 1970s and my cooperating teacher Dolly McCrumb told me that if I were going to teach high school English (which I did for 11 years at Mercer High School and later two years at Thiel College) I better learn to speak it first.
My mother was a “city girl” who grew up refined in a prosperous family in Titusville, with academic interests and artistic talent. But her father died during her senior year, and she abandoned college plans and ended up working at the Sharon Store and welcoming Powser home from World War II (where he was a war hero, we all learned later but not from him) to become her husband. How she ended up in a simple cement-block home on two acres along a dirt road in remote Hickory Township in the 1950s is a great mystery. Her mother said she’d last two weeks out there, but Marguerite lived in that country house for 45 years, until Powser died in 1999. Love conquers all.
The old man always had a job but never earned much, so we supplemented by growing and raising food. He was gruff and authoritative like most fathers in those days, but he was all about family. He orchestrated chores among his five children, to care for the chickens and gather eggs, to prune the fruit trees and to plant and weed gardens of tomatoes, corn, beans, peppers, potatoes, and more all summer long and then to can and freeze food in the fall. Beverly and Marylou had more household chores than outdoor duties and talked like their city mother more than their country father, but Skip, Billy and I were grounded in the outdoors and acted out pure country from the time we could walk. For fun we played pick-up baseball games in our big yard and Hide-and-Seek at night. and went on fishing hikes often down to the local pond.
It was Powser, of course, who brought us boys into hunting and fishing. One of my earliest memories is of Skip and me (Billy was just a baby then) sitting at the kitchen table watching him fashion doughballs out of corn meal and syrup and telling us about old river-fishing trips with his father long before. I remember riding with him in his ’49 Ford all the way out to Pymatuning in the gathering evening to fish for carp in the dark. We had no fishing poles at that time, so we tossed out “hand lines.” Really. You’d take a piece of light clothesline and tie a hook and leader, bait it with doughball, whirl the line over your head to gather momentum and hurl it out maybe 30 yards into the lake. Then you’d tie your end off to a low branch or a folding chair and wait until a big carp took it for a ride. I remember watching Powser catch fish that way, but we boys lacked the strength and timing and caught few.
Later, when Skip and I reached nine or 10, Powser bought us a couple of ancient steel casting rods with black threaded fishing line that often curled into monster snarls on the reel, and we dug worms out of the garden and made the one-mile trek to the old pond behind Homestead Dairy. Billy tagged along a few years later and carried the gear, because he was the youngest and easiest to boss around. We caught a lot of sunfish, bluegills, and catfish at the pond, and tossed them into a five-gallon bucket until we finished for the day and then counted them and threw them back, practicing catch-and-release before we’d ever heard of the term.
And as each boy approached the age of 12, he joined the small-game hunting family tradition. At age 11, we were allowed to go along and walk behind the hunters and experience the hunt, but becoming 12 years old and launching out on opening day with the men was a milestone. Powser raised beagles for 30 years and trained them to hunt rabbits and pheasants for the game pot, and we all contributed. It was nothing to get eight or 10 rabbits and maybe one pheasant on a November Saturday and skin them promptly for family meals. Even Marguerite learned to eat fried rabbit, but, looking back now, that could not have been easy.
Uncle Bud brought us into crappie fishing and the once-a-year trout opener, and we boys found our own way into deer hunting, but Powser was always there as mentor and patriarch. The old country homestead where we raised hens and roosters and ran beagles in the open fields are full-bloom suburbia now, named Hermitage instead of Hickory Township, and the street is paved and flush with traffic. You couldn’t run a beagle or pluck a chicken there now without rousting the police force. Everybody has lush lawns and fine homes and patios and grilles and SUVs, but I think they’re missing out, too. We didn’t have much back in the old days, but we all gained a love of the outdoors for life.
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for THE HERALD and THE ALLIED NEWS.
