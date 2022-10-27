GSO goes to the movies Saturday

GREENVILLE - Opening its 94th season, the Greenville Symphony Orchestra is hosting “The GSO Goes to the Movies,” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday (10-29-22) in Passavant Center on the campus of Thiel College, presenting some of the most well-known music that has graced the silver screen through the same time period that the GSO has been around.
In describing the GSO, conductor and music director Michael Gelfand, now in his 21st year, said, “The GSO is really a unique story in the country,” let alone the county and region. “It has been a labor of love, made possible by faithful donors, patrons and our audience, a terrific board of directors and of course, a fine group of musicians.”
The musicians who perform in the GSO are local and also travel from as far away as Erie, Pittsburgh, and the greater Cleveland area. Saturday's concert will feature vocalist Amanda Beagle, a former Miss Ohio who now performs professionally. She will perform music from “Mary Poppins” and “The Godfather.”
Another guest musician is Michael Strauss, the principal violist with the Youngstown Symphony Orchestra and a member of the YSU Dana School of Music faculty. Strauss has been working on a performance of “Bohemian Rhapsody,” which has appeared in a number of movies, including a movie of the same name, and “Wayne’s World.”
Not wanting to rush through the 94th season, Gelfand said he is also looking forward to hosting the Young Audience Symphony, an experience provided to local school-age children to get an up-close listen to the symphony with a concert of their own.
“This is always a real treat and hopefully fun for the orchestra,” Mr. Gelfand said. “Because what always happens is totally unpredictable with the novice maestros. I’m looking forward to two really fun, energetic and exciting concerts.”
Gelfand also noted that members of the Greenville High School choir, under the direction of Claire DeArmitt, will provide entertainment prior to the start of the concert, a special collaboration with the high school and the GSO.
Tickets are $20 at the door. Children and students are free. Passavant Center is located at 75 College Ave., Greenville. Information: www.thegreenvillesymphony.org.
