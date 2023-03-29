Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 22F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clearing skies after some evening rain. Low 22F. NNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.