The Pennsylvania House voted 200-1 on Wednesday to recognize the Hindu feast of Diwali, known as the “festival of lights.”
The bill now proceeds to the State Senate. If approved, the feast will officially be known as “Diwali Day” in Pennsylvania, celebrated this year on Sunday, Nov. 12.
Stephanie Borowicz, a Republican serving parts of Clinton and Union counties, cast the sole dissenting vote.
Almost certainly, two, three or four decades ago, far more politicians would have joined Ms. Borowicz in opposing Diwali Day, even though it won’t be a state, legal or official holiday in Pennsylvania. The House’s near unanimous approval represents a step forward in recognizing and affirming the range of cultures that enrich the commonwealth.
Thankfully, no one raised the specter of a culture war. No one accused the House of approving a “pagan” holiday. No one objected to honoring our Hindu and South Asian neighbors — reactions the bill would have triggered not so many years ago.
State Rep. Arvind Venkat, a Democrat who represents Pittsburgh’s North Hills region, sponsored the bill. Diwali, he told the House’s state government committee, “celebrates the triumph of light over darkness, of good over evil, and of truth over ignorance.” He likened it to feasts and holy days in other religions. More than 1 billion people, worldwide, celebrate it, including not only Hindus, but also Sikhs, Jains and Buddhists.
The first Hindu elected to the House and the only Indian-American serving there, Mr. Venkat, an emergency room physician, proposed the bill to recognize the place of “the ever-growing and vibrant South Asian community” in Pennsylvania. For them, he told the committee, an official recognition of the feast is “truly a marker of our integration into the fabric of Pennsylvania.”
Between 2 and 3 million Hindus are estimated to live in the United States, including 130,000 in Pennsylvania, about 1% of the state’s population, Pew Research Center reported. Up to 90% of them are immigrants. Nearly half have post-graduate degrees; and more than a third earn more than the U.S. average.
The bill’s other local sponsors, all Democrats, were Jessica Benham, Dan Frankel, Sara Innamorato, Brandon Markosek, Joe McAndrew and Dan Miller.
Culture wars may continue to seethe elsewhere, but on Wednesday, the Pennsylvania House replaced strife with unity and fear with hope.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette | AP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.