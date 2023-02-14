Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low around 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.