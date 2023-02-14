State House Republicans who spend an inordinate amount of time mewling about nonexistent vote fraud continue to engage in a fraud of their own, at high cost to taxpayers.
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner twice has been elected by overwhelming margins in that city. But the House GOP has decided to use your money, and that of the very Philadelphians who elected Krasner, in a brazenly political crusade to remove him from office.
State Rep. Tim Bonner, R-17, Pine Township, who represents eastern Mercer County and northwestern Butler County in Harrisburg, is among the three managers who would present Krasner’s impeachment in the state Senate should the case go forward.
House Republicans passed impeachment articles against Krasner late in 2022, before they lost their House majority. The Senate Republican majority had scheduled a trial for January, before the state Commonwealth Court ruled, in a suit filed by Krasner, that the impeachment effort did not meet fundamental constitutional and legal standards to proceed.
Impeachment is valid only for misconduct in office, which Krasner clearly has not committed. Rather, House Republicans disagree with Krasner’s policies aimed at criminal justice reform. They blame him for gun violence in Philadelphia, while refusing to enact measures that he and the city government advocate to diminish that violence.
Now the ABC News affiliate in Philadelphia has reported the political misadventure to impeach Krasner already has cost at least $1 million, mostly in fees to the law firm K&L Gates.
The state Senate’s costs in preparing for the postponed trial have not yet been disclosed. Philadelphia has spent at least $25,000 so far in defending the right of city residents to elect their district attorney.
The meter continues to run. House Republicans have filed an appeal of the Commonwealth Court decision. The Supreme Court would well serve state taxpayers, and Philadelphia voters, by declining to take it.
