THE surprising success of Democrats in capturing control of the Pennsylvania state House signals a change in direction and philosophy for state policymaking.
Democrats won 102 seats in the 203-member House in the Nov. 8 election and they will take control of the House for the first time since 2010. The shift resulted after a decade of population adjustment and the realignment of political maps.
The state Senate will remain firmly in Republican control, but the election result still represents a major reversal for the GOP, which held a 23-seat edge in the House going into the election. In the state’s top race, Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro trounced Republican nominee Doug Mastriano.
A major aspect of Democratic House control rests in what it may halt, other than preventing constant political torment for Shapiro from both legislative houses.
Democrats will be able to block the recent Republican taste for bypassing the traditional legislative process and attempting to enact measures through amendments to the constitution, which can’t be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf. Republicans have proposed a torrent of amendments in recent years in order to evade the traditional process and they put the measures on primary election ballots during municipal elections, which draw sparse turnout.
The shift also represents an opportunity to press for popular Democratic priorities.
The top task should be an increase in the state’s dismal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, which has been in place since 2008. Every state adjoining Pennsylvania has a higher base wage. There is no justification to maintain a poverty-level wage.
Education reforms should also be a priority, including fairer funding for school districts and a long overdue realignment of funding for the state’s charter schools.
Also, Democrats should press for improvements to the elections process, including approval of early counting of mailed ballots, assuring voter access to polls and providing adequate funding for county election operations.
Wilkes-Barre Citizens Voice | AP
