Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 58F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall possibly over one inch.