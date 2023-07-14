Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.