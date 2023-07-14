BILLS recently introduced in the General Assembly would potentially boost transit in the state’s most populous counties, including Allegheny and Philadelphia, by giving them local tax options to improve or expand their transit systems.
Local revenue options for transit projects include taxes on income, alcohol, rental cars, and real-estate sales.
Allegheny and Philadelphia-area counties would decide which, of up to three additional, taxes to approve — or whether to use any of them at all. This flexible and sorely needed plan, now in the House Local Government Committee, should move forward immediately.
No city or state can become first-class without a first-class transit system. Systems in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia need to get better, as those regions will absorb most of the state’s additional 2.5 million people expected over the next two decades.
Under the current funding system, however, significant improvements are difficult, if not impossible. Without the authority to raise more local money, large counties can’t secure federal grants that require local-funding matches.
As a result, Pennsylvania is losing millions of dollars from federal infrastructure and other grant programs. Transit systems in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh need upgrades and expansions, not only to improve service for people without vehicles or other transportation options, but also to attract more so-called choice riders, who use transit for convenience, lower stress, and other reasons.
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has been a long-time proponent of giving counties more ways to raise money locally. Further property tax increases would be an unfair and unsustainable way to do it.
Owing to transit’s broad social, environmental, and economic benefits, local tax option bills in the House, sponsored by Philadelphia Democrat Joe Hohenstein, should get bi-partisan support. In 2019, a House Transportation Infrastructure Task Force, headed by Republican Martina White of Philadelphia, recommended them in an overview of Pennsylvania’s transportation systems and funding.
Mr. Hohenstein has also pointed out the vital role the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority played following the recent collapse of an overpass on Interstate 95 in Northeast Philadelphia.
Transit is essential to support the independence of seniors and people with disabilities, as well as poor and working-class people who don’t have access to reliable vehicles to get to work and elsewhere.
Pennsylvania’s future depends largely on healthy and robust transit systems. The future of those system depends on local funding options unlocked by a House plan that should move ahead immediately.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette | AP
