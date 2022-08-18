MORE than 740,000 registered Pennsylvania voters are not affiliated with any party.
It always has been wrong, as a matter of principle, to disenfranchise unaffiliated voters in primary elections. And the current election environment demonstrates why doing so also is bad for the democratic process and governance.
There is little doubt that Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is the most extreme fringe candidate to receive a major party nomination to high office in modern Pennsylvania history. He has claimed authority to invalidate the votes of millions of Pennsylvanians, has played footsie with an antisemitic internet site and campaigned under the banner of far-right Christian nationalism.
Mastriano’s overreaching on behalf of the far-right base is such that House Speaker Bryan Cutler, himself a Republican conservative, recently said that he would preclude Mastriano, if he becomes governor, from appointing false electors following the 2024 presidential election. Mastriano played a role in appointing false electors following the 2020 presidential election, in an attempt to invalidate the votes of 6.8 million Pennsylvanians.
To achieve the nomination, Mastriano appealed exclusively to the far-right base, easily defeating a field that was dominated by far-right candidates.
Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro did not have a primary opponent. He’s a progressive, but recognizing that Mastriano has abandoned the moderate elements of his own party, Shapiro has been campaigning on themes like reduced corporate taxation.
It’s worth pondering how the Republican primary race might have been different if state law allowed independent voters to cast ballots for candidates in primary elections.
According to the Committee of Seventy, a good-governance advocacy group that promotes open primaries, 52% of Pennsylvania’s unaffiliated voters identify themselves as “moderates.”
It is likely, then, that allowing them to participate in primaries would have a moderating effect on extremist candidates of either major party by forcing them to appeal to a broader electorate before the general election.
The House State Government Committee held a hearing on open primaries Tuesday at Villanova University. It should be the first step toward open primaries, which would improve elections and, therefore, resulting governance.
Wilkes-Barre Citizens’ Voice | AP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.