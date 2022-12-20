THE Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association, which administers high school sports in lieu of the state Department of Education, solved a nonexistent problem Wednesday.
Its board approved a deeply wrong-headed policy to allow high school athletes to monetize their names, images and likenesses.
In doing so, the agency misconstrued the very purpose of scholastic sports, which is participation. At that level, sports are supposed to be part of the educational experience, in which students learn the value of teamwork, and build social and leadership skills and lifetime relationships.
At the major-college level, so-called NIL payments are a valid response to a legitimate problem. Athletes at that level generate billions of dollars for their universities, conferences, team sponsors, media networks and innumerable enterprises that use their names, images and likenesses. Until the NCAA reluctantly allowed NIL payments, athletes were the only people in the pipeline who weren’t paid.
Athletes at that level also can transfer. They are not supposed to do so in quest of NIL opportunities, but the useless NCAA is incapable of policing that prohibition.
High school sports, by contrast, are an expense. There is no vast pot of money that high school players generate, or from which they are excluded. And high school players can’t easily transfer to another school.
The PIAA blunder will cause rather than solve problems because the flow of NIL money likely will reflect social and economic environments of the athletes’ school districts. In an affluent district with a robust tax base brimming with commercial enterprises, expect plenty of NIL. In a poor district with a withered tax base, well, not so much.
The policy also invites litigation. Just about every high school sports fan knows the boorish parent who wants to fire the coach because his kid doesn’t get enough playing time. What happens when that lack of playing time also means a lack of opportunities for NIL? And why is player A getting NIL benefits, while player B — with comparable stats — isn’t?
The PIAA has revealed a complete loss of perspective that further burdens school administrators. The state Legislature should correct that blunder and outlaw NIL at the scholastic level.
Scranton Times-Tribune | AP
