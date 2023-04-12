The U.S. Department of Justice should respect the wishes of some of the survivors of the mass shooting at a Squirrel Hill synagogue and withdraw its request for the death penalty.
A death-penalty trial for the Oct. 27, 2018, massacre of 11 Jewish worshipers would delay justice and drag congregants and their community through years of anguish.
In securing a death-penalty conviction and defending it on appeals, the government would, in effect, re-enact the worst case of anti-Semitic violence in U.S. history through witness testimony, media coverage and appeals that could continue for up to 20 years.
Congregation Dor Hadash has urged U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to abandon the government’s quest for the death penalty and accept a plea deal for a mandatory life sentence, including an agreement with defense attorneys that the accused 50-year-old killer would waive his right to appeals. For the government to disregard the yearning of congregants to heal in peace would be callous and cruel, and violate the sacred tenets of the faith that has sustained them.
Justice has already been delayed for too long. The trial is scheduled to start with jury selection on April 24, four and a half years after the murders. Some delays, such as the retirement of U.S. Judge Donetta Ambrose in 2022, were unavoidable. Now, however, the chief impediment to a timely salve of justice is the Justice Department’s unreasonable demand for the death penalty.
Death-penalty trials require more expert witnesses, investigations and evaluations. They contain automatic rights to appeal. Jury selection is more complex. These and other procedural protections apply to all defendants in capital cases. Without them, innocent people would die. Since the United States re-instated the death penalty in 1976, more than 180 death-row prisoners have been exonerated due to wrongful convictions, including 11 in Pennsylvania.
Death penalty arbitrary
The government’s call for the death penalty in the case of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooter is arbitrary and immoral. During the 2020 campaign, President Joe Biden pledged to end the federal death penalty, and his Justice Department has not sought it in cases similar to the murders at Tree of Life synagogue.
In January, for example, federal prosecutors did not seek the death penalty for a man accused of killing 23 people in a racist attack at a Texas Walmart in 2019.
Even the most ardent supporters of a federal death penalty would agree that it needs to be applied with consistent standards. The U.S. Justice Department has none. Mr. Biden’s call for ending the federal death penalty now appears to have been nothing more than a campaign tactic to shore up support among progressive Democrats.
Capital punishment, a futile and medieval cry for vengeance, is on its way out. Given the practical, moral, economic and social problems with the death penalty, seven states have abolished it since 2009, bringing the total number of states without a death penalty to 23.
Pennsylvania has a death-penalty statute, but the state placed a moratorium on executions in 2015. In February, newly elected Gov. Josh Shapiro, a former death penalty supporter, called on state legislators to abolish the death penalty. In doing so, he cited, among other events, his conversations with the Jewish survivors of the mass shooting in Pittsburgh who opposed the death penalty.
Agonizing publicity
A high-profile trial would give the accused killer a sickening notoriety that would unleash extraordinary pain. In a March 18 editorial on the 10.27 Healing Partnership at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Pittsburgh, sources asked the newspaper’s editorial page editor to omit the name of the accused shooter to avoid sensationalizing, promoting or validating him. (The newspaper did not name the shooter and has not done so here.)
Given that level of sensitivity to any notoriety given the shooter, the government should consider the effects on the victims from the overwhelming publicity of a sensational and lengthy death-penalty trial.
For the sake of those who have suffered most, we beg the Justice Department to withdraw its call for the death penalty. Far better that it accept a plea deal for a mandatory life sentence and let the accused killer languish in an anonymous cell for the remainder of his days. If he ever grows a conscience — and he might — the enormity of his deeds will curse his every breath and confine him to a living hell, far worse than any death sentence.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette | AP
