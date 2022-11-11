CRIMINAL justice research long has shown that most young people who enter the juvenile justice system are not on a path to committing crimes as adults.
As a report by the state Juvenile Justice Task Force that was formed in 2019 to improve the system put it, “most youth in the juvenile justice system have little or no prior history of delinquency, have not committed a felony or a (personal) offense, and do not score as high risk to reoffend.”
Juvenile offenders often are stuck forever with their juvenile records — even when charges are dismissed or withdrawn. There is no standard protocol, in Pennsylvania, to expunge juvenile records.
Borrowing from the highly successful Clean Slate Act that passed in 2018, which allow adults to seek expungement of their records for nonviolent crimes, Republican Sen. Lisa Baker of Dallas wants to pass a similar regime regarding juvenile files.
“With background checks so prevalent today, juvenile records can negatively affect employment, education, housing, credit and identification down the road,” she said.
Her proposal would allow for expungement after two years for a juvenile misdemeanor conviction and five years for a felony conviction, in both cases only if there were no intervening convictions or pending new charges.
The bill would be good for juvenile offenders and the society. It would help fulfill the juvenile system’s objective, rehabilitation, by making it easier for former offenders to seek education and employment, cornerstones of productive lives.
The Legislature should pass Baker’s bill in the next session.
Scranton Times-Tribune
