REPUBLICAN gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano has made it clear that he has nothing but disdain for the mainstream media. The state senator routinely bars news organizations from his events and ignores requests for comment from reporters.
But a candidate running for statewide office has to get his message out somehow — so now he is posting and advertising on Gab, a far-right social media site where Robert Bowers, the Tree of Life shooter, uploaded violent anti-Semitic messages before committing the most deadly assault on Jews in American history.
Associating with Gab — paying it for services, palling around with its CEO, posting on it knowing that doing so will generate anti-Semitic backlash against one’s opponent — is a slap in the face to Jewish communities around Pennsylvania, especially in Squirrel Hill. It’s beyond unbecoming. It’s heinous.
Mr. Mastriano paid $5,000 to the company, and now every new user automatically follows his account. He has also posted at least 60 times on the site; during the primary he gave an interview to Gab CEO Andrew Torba, who insists his social media platform is dedicated to radical free speech. The Anti-Defamation League, however, rightly identifies Gab as a “haven for extremists, conspiracy theorists and misinformation.”
The man who wants to be Pennsylvania’s next governor apparently believes that such an audience will respond to his message. In fact, more than 150 of the responses to his messages on the site have included anti-Semitic attacks on Mr. Shapiro. He’s throwing red meat to the dogs, and he knows it.
It’s a remarkable political and moral calculation for Mr. Mastriano — that courting and motivating these people will benefit his campaign more than it will taint it, and that implicitly validating their hatred is worth it. On the former count, it’s terrible to say, he may be right. As for the moral calculation, he is wrong, horribly wrong.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette | AP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.