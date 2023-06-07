WE depend upon large trucks to bring us almost everything we want and need. Their drives depend upon adequate parking to drive legally and safely.
Everyone who has driven the turnpike at night has seen eighteen-wheelers pulled over the shoulder, obscuring visibility and dangerously close to travel lanes. The trucks aren’t there because the drivers don’t care about regular folks in sedans and minivans. They’re there as the result of public policy.
In order to keep truckers and other drivers safe, long-haul drivers are permitted to be on the road for only 11 hours within a 14-hour period. Then they have to rest for 10 hours before driving again. As Jonathan D. Salant reported for the Post-Gazette, nationally there are 11 trucks on the road for every available parking space. Service plazas and rest stops find themselves at capacity quickly, increasing the risk of accidents for anyone on the road late at night.
Pennsylvania is one of the toughest states for them to find parking. (The other 4 in the worst 5 are New York, New Jersey, Illinois and Georgia.) Often, they will exceed federally-mandated driving limits searching for a place to park, or will have to cut trips short in order to secure a spot, resulting in delays. In the worst case scenario, they end up parked on dark shoulders and ramps.
Meanwhile, collisions involving large trucks on American highways are on the rise: up 13% in 2021, then another 10% in early 2022.
Pennsylvania truckers need about 1,000 more truck spaces in order to safely follow the regulations. The state should add at least 1,000, whether by building new areas or expanding on already existing ones. And Congress should pass funding to help make that possible.
The House Transportation Committee has finally decided to act. Last week they passed a bill to provide $755 million over three years to fund new truck parking lots, either at new facilities or at existing weigh stations and rest areas.
U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill., whose family owns a trucking company, pointed out that Congress has known about this issue for twenty years. Bills to address the problem have often made it to the House floor, only to fail. It’s an example of a problem in plain sight, where there simply has never been enough interest to fix it.
By getting the legislation out of committee early, the hope is that both the House and the Senate will have enough time to fully consider the bill.
The state and federal governments have known about this problem for decades. It’s time to put money and work into protecting truckers, and every driver on our highways.
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette | AP
