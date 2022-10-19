HERMITAGE — Primary Health Network and the Buhl Club will offer a Zombie Zumba and Kids Halloween Party tonight, Thursday evening, at the Buhl Park Performing Arts Center outdoor stage.

The kids’ event will be from 5 to 6 p.m. at the stage, 715 Hazen Road, Hermitage, and will feature games, goodies and pictures with characters from Disney and Marvel films.

Then at 6 p.m., Buhl Club fitness instructors and PHN CEO Dr. George Garrow will provide a cardio Zumba and combat class.

The event will also feature a flash mob of the Thriller dance. Participation is free and open to the public.

Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at .

Like David L. Dye on Facebook or email him at ddye@sharonherald.com.

Tags

Trending Video