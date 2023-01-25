Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..
Snow showers this evening becoming more scattered later. Low 24F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 9:10 pm
Maria Horvath
May God continue His blessings over your life.
Love, your children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
To play the media you will need to either update your browser to a recent version or update your Flash plugin.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.