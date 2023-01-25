HERMITAGE — With only two days before the state competitive cheerleading championships, Hickory coach Rakiesha Morrison had no time for letting mistakes slide during practice Wednesday.
“I’m calling you out,” Morrison told her 19 charges.
All season, the Hickory competitive cheerleading squad has been great. On Friday, it will have to be perfect.
After winning its fifth consecutive District 10 championship earlier this month, the Hornets will compete Friday at Hershey in the large school division of the state cheerleading championship.
This weekend’s competition is the culmination of work that began in August, often with the team members balancing cheerleading with other sports. Coach Nicole Coxe said all of the competition cheerleaders also are members of the spirit cheerleading squads, which support the Hornets’ other athletic programs.
The team members also compete in other sports, Coxe said.
The state championship preliminaries will be held Friday, with the top four teams advancing to the finals on Saturday. The next four teams will compete in the semifinals, with one team joining the remaining four finalists.
In each round, the squad has one chance to wow the judges with a single routine lasting 2 minutes and 30 seconds. The entire routine is a sprint, with the cheerleaders running, tumbling, lifting, flying and catching.
“There’s no breaks in between and we’re utilizing every last one of the girls in the routine,” Morrison said.
Last year, Hickory finished 17th, with the team looking to improve on that showing this weekend.
That will depend upon the bonds built in previous competitions and practices like the one Wednesday, said senior Hailey Melhorn.
“You have to be really close and have that bond, that trust, to do the things you’re going to do,” Melhorn said.
Members of the team are: Seniors Kenzie Fox, Kylie Hoffman, Hailey Melhorn, Isabella Radu and Trinity Thompson; juniors Angelina Blough and Bailey Wier; Sophomores Abby Coxe, Kiki Fleis, Alivia Jones, Hannah Melhorn, Gia Russo and Ariana Wilder; Freshmen Ellie Esper, Mia Esper, Dani Evans, Abby Lanshak, Hayden Matchak and Olivia Schneider.
Coaches: Rakiesha Morrison, Nicole Coxe, Jackie Manzo and Haley Germano.
