HERMITAGE — In her first stop at the Health Fair and Senior Expo Friday at the Hickory VFW, Debbie McCarthy was impressed.
McCarthy, of Butler, was working on the AARP table during the event and said she saw a lot of passers by.
“This is a very well run event here,” she said.
State Rep. Parke Wentling, who sponsored the sixth annual expo, said more than 60 agencies, businesses and organizations had tables for the event.
“This is a health fair and senior expo,” said Wentling, R-7, Hempfield Township. “So it does appeal to anyone interested in wellness. it’s a little bit more specific to seniors.”
Participants included AWARE, Mercer County’s domestic violence prevention agency; Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County; and Mercer County Community Transit.
State Sen. Michele Brooks, R-50, Jamestown, and U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, R-16, Butler, each sponsored tables at the expo.
Rite Aid, Walberg Family Pharmacies, Helping Hands Home Care Service, Keystone Blind Association, Sharon Regional Medical Center and Mercer County Sheriff’s Office provided services ranging from vaccinations to medical screenings. The sheriff’s office provided a drop-off service for unused prescriptions.
About noon, more than 100 people were at the event, which ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
