September signals the beginning of another school year. And September is National Hunger Action Month. Both come together in the Sharon Schools Back Pack Program.
Adequate nutrition is a basic building block for healthy children. Without that children suffer physically, emotionally, and mentally. They fall behind, struggle in school, and have higher rates of poor health outcomes. Without adequate nutrition a child’s hope to build a happy life diminishes.
And this situation isn’t just in other parts of the country, or in other countries in the world. Sadly, hungry children are in our neighborhoods and our towns. The food insecurity rate in Mercer County (13.3%) is higher than the Pennsylvania rate (8.9%). And the children’s rate in Mercer County is even higher (20.8%). “Food insecurity” means not having access to sufficient food for your physical needs. It means 1 in 5 children in Mercer County isn’t sure if he or she will have dinner, or breakfast, or lunch. And that worry creates its own problems with development.
For an increasing number of children, the free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs in our schools have become their primary source of nutrition. Monday through Friday many children know they will at least have breakfast and lunch. But what about the weekends?
This is where the Back Pack Program comes in. Food is placed in a child’s back pack on Friday, and that helps him or her make it through to Monday. And the program works. Teachers see it. That’s why Sharon teachers and administrators enthusiastically support Back Pack.
The Sharon Schools Back Pack Program is a three-way partnership between Sharon Schools, the Community Food Warehouse, and community volunteers. Sharon Schools arranges for the kids to be in the program and puts the food in the back packs. The Warehouse works with Feed America to purchase healthy, simple-to-prepare food. The community volunteers pack the food into bags on Tuesday evenings and raise the money to buy the food. It’s a partnership that works well.
For the 2022-2023 school year we are anticipating 275 kids in the program from the three Sharon Elementary Schools. The cost per child runs about $25/month, or $225/school year. The total for the school is about $62,000. That’s a lot of money to raise each year from our communities. But as child development specialists know, the cost of doing nothing is much higher. In order to address that need we are asking churches, service clubs, businesses, foundations, and concerned community members to work together to help feed our children.
If you would like to find out more, contact Rev. Dr. Glenn Hink, Chair of the Sharon Schools Back Pack Food Board (724-981-2211, ext. 2, pastor@1stpcs.org) or the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County (724-981-0353). Donations can be sent to the 1st Presbyterian Church of Sharon, Att. Back Pack (600 East State Street, Sharon PA 16146) or to the Community Food Warehouse of Mercer County (109 South Sharpsville Ave, Sharon PA 16146). And if you would like to volunteer to pack the food, contact the 1st Presbyterian Church of Sharon (724-981-2211, ext. 1, or office@1stpcs.org).
Help out with the Sharon Schools Back Pack Program and help a child build a happier life.
