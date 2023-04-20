THE HERCULOIDS were the 2022-23 champions of the Reynolds Commercial League as they won a four-team roll-off with a 183-pin win over second place The Pocket Pounders (3359-3176). Third place went to Cobblestone/Hotel & Suites with 3081 while Let’s Go Brandon finished fourth with 3020.
Herculoids team members were Tom Cooper, Jack Lehett, Bob Kidd, Ted Long and Greg Yoursh. Their victory was truly a team effort as each member was over their average for the roll-off. Copper was 11 over, Lehett was 9, Kidd was 13, Long was 31, and Yoursh was 21 over.
Just a note. Team totals include Handicap.
The Herculoids set the tone early by shooting an 1115 first game. Yoursh set the pace with a 278, followed by Long with a 205. Lehett chipped in with a 180 while Kidd and Cooper helped the cause with 180 and 125, respectively.
The Pocket Pounders were second with 1069. They were led by Tyler Tarr with a 237 and Zach Arana with a 203. Also contributing to the scoring were Tylor Gregg (159), Jarrett DiSalvo (150), and D.J. DiSalvo with a 144.
Third place went to Cobblestone Hotel & Suites with 1029. Piercen Fenton was not present, so he was given a blind at 187. Val Filer had a 179 while Missy Furmanek had a 172. Jamie Heckman contributed a 155 while Retta Fagley had a 95. Fourth place went to Let’s Go Brandon with 988. Jason Snyder led the team with 170. Dave Kowalski and Delaney Snyder shot 159s while Megan Snyder had a 151. John Wollensack contributed with a 114.
In the second game, The Herculoids shot a 1094 for a two-game total of 2209. However, the Pocket Pounders shot 1121 for a two-game total of 2190 and cut the lead to 19 pins. Cobblestone shot 1030 for a two-game total of 2059 while Let’s Go Brandon shot a 932 for a two-game total of 1990.
Once again, The Herculoids were led by Long (215) and Yoursh (201). Other scores included Kidd (178), Lehett (170), and Cooper (159).
For the Pocket Pounders, Tarr shot 218 while Gregg shot 205. D.J. DiSalvo shot a 198 while Arana managed a 169. Arana had 154 in the eighth but opened in the ninth and the 10th prevented him from a much higher score.
Cobblestone was led by Missy Furmanek with 236. She started the game with splits in the first and third frames, but regrouped with a strike in the second and then strikes from the fourth through the first ball in the 10th. Other scores included Filer (153), Heckman (12), and Fagley (85).
For Let’s Go Brandon, Kowalski had a 167 while Woolensack got back on track with a 164. Jason Snyder shot 146 while Delaney Snyder came in at 127. Megan Snyder managed a 113.
In the third game, The Herculoids saved the best for last by shooting an 1150 and pulled away from the field for a final total of 3359. The Pocket Pounders shot 986 for 3176 while Cobblestone managed a 1022 for a final total of 3081. Let’s Go Brandon shot their highest game at 1080, but it wasn’t enough to move them, and they settled for fourth place with 3020.
The Herculoids were led once more by Long (255) and Yoursh (227) with help from Kidd (181), Lehett (160), and Cooper (156) and shot 1150 for a total of 3359, and the to capture the 2022-23 Reynolds Commercial League championship.
The Pocket Pounders made a valiant attempt with a 986 game, but couldn’t catch The Herculoids and they finished second with 3176. D.J. DiSalvo led the team with 176 followed by Tarr (173), Arana (163), Gregg (152), and Jarred DiSalvo (136).
Third place went to Cobblestone Hotel & Suites as they shot 1022 to end up with 3081. Furmanek’s 194 game led the team. Filer shot 142 while Heckman shot 134. Fagley rounded out the scoring with a 124.
Let’s go Brandon shot 1080, but finished last with 3020. Jason Snyder led the team with a 191, He was followed by Megan Snyder with 189, Delaney Snyder with 179 and Kowalski with 145.
• M&R Power Equipment won the 2022-23 Dan Merkosky Memorial League championship. They ended the roll-off with 15 points. Team members were Jeremy Jancso, Kevin Clark, George Billyk III, and Justin Bowers.
Team NAP finished second with 13 while Big Mac’s was third with seven points. Krown Rust finished fourth with five points.
After the first game, M&R was in the lead with five points. Team NAP was second with four points and Krown Rust was third with one point. Big Mac’s went scoreless.
M&R took the lead after the first game and never relinquished it, defeating Big Mac’s 979-899 to pick up one point for the team win. They also won all the individual matches (four points) for their five-point total. Bowers led M&R with a 268 while Clark had a 202. Although Big Mac’s didn’t receive a point, Ron Merchant Jr. recorded a 246.
The other first-game matchup saw Team NAP defeat Krown Rust, 924-916, to pick up a team point. They also won three individual points for their four-point total. Team NAP was led by Ryan Fraley (245), Gio Rossi (225), and Adam Scott (223). Krown Rust’s only point came from Dave Blough’s individual win over Cory Pagliarini, 204-189.
The second game produced a tie between M&R Power Equipment and Team NAP for the overall lead with seven points and only 29 total pins between them. Big Mac’s Sealing moved to third with four points while Krown Rust was fourth with 2 points.
Team NAP picked up three points by defeating M&R Power Equipment, 908-908 (one point), and individual points when Pagliarini defeated Clark, 226-185, and Scott beat Bowers, 238-193. M&R’s points were a result of Billyk getting by Rossi, 233-203, and Jancso defeating Fraley, 219-213 (handicap included).
Big Mac’s picked up four points as a result of a team point and three individual points. The team point came by virtue of a 929 to 902 team victory over Krown Rust. Their individual points were the results of Darren McAninch defeating Blough, 263-189, Merchant defeating Laskowitz, 219-187, and Rearick getting by Gaydek, 213-179. Krown Rust’s only point came when Melhorn beat Casey Dumars, 203-140.
The third and final game (after a week’s delay because of a power failure), saw the following results. M&R took four points while Team NAP took three. Big Mac’s had two points while Krown Rust tallied one.
In the match between M&R and Krown Rust, M&R picked up four points, one for a team win, 991-929, and three individual points. Krown Rust garnered one individual point. M&R’s three individual points were individual wins when Clark got by Blough, 268-201, Jancso over Melhorn, 215-203, and Billyk over Gaydek, 187-169. Krown Rust’s only points were a result of Laskowitz defeating Bowers, 212-192.
In the match between Team NAP and Big Mac’s, Team NAP picked up three points (one team and two individual) while Big Mac’s tallied two individual points. NAP’S team point came as a result of a 923-876 win. Their individual points came when Ryan Fraley bested Dumars, 267-231, and Scott defeated Merchant, 227-155. Big Mac’s points came when McAninch got by Pagliarini, 213-193, and Rearick beating Rossi, 196-193 (handicap included).
At the end of competition, M&R had 11 points, Team NAP had 10, Big Mac’s six, and Krown Rust three. When regressive points were added in, M&R ended with 15, Team NAP 13, Big Mac’s seven, and Krown Rust five.
GABE D’ANGELO is a member of the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame and Professional Bowlers Writers Association who writes this weekly column for The Herald.
