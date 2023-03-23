HERSHEY — There was no drama. The outcome was sealed long before the final buzzer.
As the final seconds drained away Thursday in the Class 2A girls basketball state championship game, Kennedy Catholic held a large lead, with a final 65-45 verdict over Homer-Center of Indiana County.
Sophomore standout Layke Fields paced the Golden Eagles to victory Thursday with a 23-point, 11-rebound performance. Bella Magestro, daughter of coach Justin Magestro, had 15 points and Monique Vincent tallied 13 to join Fields as double-figures scorers.
The victory was as sweet as a Hershey’s chocolate bar, coming 363 days after Kennedy Catholic lost, 66-54, to Northumberland Christian in last year’s Class 1A state title game.
On Thursday, there was little doubt that the Golden Eagles would prevail. They outscored the Wildcats in every quarter, breaking the contest open with a 18-6 margin in the third period.
Kennedy Catholic, which finished 2022-23 with a record of 26-4, won its second girls state title, following a championship run in 2001.
The team celebrated in Hershey Thursday and will make its triumphant return home this (Friday)afternoon.
