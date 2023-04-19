BASEBALL
• Greenville 12, Reynolds 0 – In Transfer, three pitchers combined for a one-hitter for the visiting Trojans.
Soren Hedderick earned the win, striking out four in two innings of hitless ball. Bennett Hayne appeared for two innings of one-hit work, surrendering two walks and fanning four. Kaleb Porter allowed a walk but recorded one inning of scoreless relief.
Noah Philson finished 3-for-4 with six RBIs and a run scored. Included in Philson's hit totals were a double and a home run.
The Trojans broke the game open with a seven-run top of the fourth inning. A three-run fifth triggered the run rule for Greenville's third straight victory.
Hedderick went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored. Braydon Porter drove in a run and scored twice, and Brandon Stubert had two hits in three at-bats, including a double.
Nolan Reichard was credited with the Raiders' lone hit.
PJ Winkle took the loss. He allowed nine runs – two earned – on seven hits and a walk, striking out three in 3 1/3 innings.
• Wilmington 5, Lakeview 1 – On the grounds of Wilmington High School, the final undefeated baseball team in Mercer County fell.
Hunter Jones pitched a complete game for the Greyhounds (5-1, 6-2). Jones struck out eight and allowed one run on five hits and two walks.
Garrett Heller was 2-for-2 with three RBIs, and Tyler Mikulin went 2-for-2 with a double and three runs scored.
Lucas Fagley scored Lakeview's only run following a balk by Jones in the top of the first inning.
Cody Fagley, Grady Harbaugh, Owen Dye, Lucas Fagley and Brody Snyder recorded the five hits for the Sailors.
Evan Reiser was dealt the loss. He allowed five runs on eight hits and three walks. He struck out one in four innings before Chris Mong entered with two scoreless innings of relief.
• Sharon 5, Titusville 5 (4 inn.) – At Titusville, the game between the Tigers and Rockets ended in a tie, according to GameChanger.
Sharon scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to tie the game.
Anthony Thomas (two innings), Lex Dobosh (one), and Ian Fischer pitched for Sharon. They had six strikeouts, eight walks, and only allowed two hits.
Jay Bradley tripled and drove in three runs for the Tigers, Carmine Thomas ripped an RBI double, and Anthony Thomas had an RBI.
Hunter Obert pitched for Titusville. He struck out three hitters, issued three walks, and gave up four hits.
Offensively for the Rockets, Ethan Vinopal ripped an RBI double and Obert, Blake Ross, and Kaden Currier drove in one run each.
• Oil City 4, Grove City 2 – At Pat Forese Field in Grove City, the Oilers held off the Eagles in the Region 2 contest.
Oil City went up 2-0 in the first inning and tacked on another pair of runs in the fifth frame. GC scored both of its runs in the sixth.
The Oilers' Jacob Teeter earned the win. He struck out four batters, walked one, and gave up both runs on eight hits in six innings
At the plate, Teeter doubled and singled, Charlie Motter hit a pair of singles and drove in two runs, and Hank Lockhart singled and had an RBI.
Caden Wade suffered the loss for Grove City. He fanned one batters, walked three, and surrendered all four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Ethan Adams led GC at the plate with a triple, two singles, and an RBI, and Hayden McCreadie singled and drove in a run.
• Slippery Rock 8, Conneaut Area 1 – At Linesville, Dylan Gordon fired a complete-game six-hitter and Brett Galcik drove in five runs as the Rockets beat CASH in a Region 2 clash.
Gordon issued no walks and struck out two batters in the mound win while Galcik hit a home run, doubled, and singled.
Also for Slippery Rock, Austan Runtas doubled and drove in a run and Sal Mineo had an RBI single.
Dawson Thomas suffered the loss for CASH. He had five strikeouts, issued two walks, and gave up seven runs on six hits in five innings of mound duty.
Offensively for the Eagles, Gavin White hit a pair of singles and drove in a run and Ashton Headley and Greg Klink had two singles each.
• Sharpsville 11, Jamestown 5 – At Jamestown, the Blue Devils went up 6-2 in the second inning and 8-2 in the third en route to the Region 1 victory.
Gabe Titus doubled and drove in five runs to lead Sharpsville at the dish. Also, Jack Leipheimer had three hits and an RBI, Stephen Tarnoci hit two singles and drove in three runs, Braden Scarvel contributed three singles and an RBI, and Josh Divens singled and drove in a run.
Eric Lindstedt and Leipheimer pitched for Sharpsville. Lindstedt fanned five hitters, issued five walks, and gave up four runs on two hits in four innings. Leipheimer closed it out with three strikeouts, no walks, and one run on one hit.
Gage Planavsky was tagged with the loss for the Muskies. He had five strikeouts, three walks, and allowed eight runs on eight hits.
Offensively, Cameron Keyser singled and drove in a pair of runs for Jamestown, Aidan Woyt had an RBI double, and Aaron Slifka doubled.
• Mercer 6, Kennedy Catholic 1 – At Veterans Memorial Field at Brandy Springs Park in Mercer, Jayden Amos fired a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts and two walks to lead the Mustangs to the Region 1 win.
Mercer went up 2-0 in the first inning and 4-0 in the second en route to the victory.
Aedan Ryhal singled and drove in a run for the Mustangs and Evan Julock hit a pair of singles.
Dominick Salas had the lone hit for KC, a single. Rapp was credited with an RBI.
Rapp, Remington Hart, and Brock Ondo split time on the mound for the Golden Eagles. The combined on five strikeouts, seven walks, and only gave up six hits.
• Newton Falls 15, Brookfield 10 – In Newton Falls, the game was tied at 5 in the top of the third before the Tigers managed to push across at lead one run in each of the final four innings.
Trevor Roscoe earned the win in a six-strikeout, three-walk performance for Newton Falls.
Robert Brindza hit a grand slam for the Warriors.
Bray Coleman and Cole Saloom each had two hits. Connor Heater and Saloom both doubled, and Heater drove in three runs while Brandon Hardman had two RBIs.
Hayes Montgomery took the loss, striking out five and walking four.
SOFTBALL
• Brookfield 23, Newton Falls 3 – In Newton Falls, Arianna Jones hit for the cycle as the Warriors beat the Tigers.
Arianna Jones was 5-for-5 at the plate and drove in three runs. Cadence Huffman went 4-for-4 with a pair of doubles and Sophia Hook, Jasmine Hubbard, Katie Gibson and Jenae Pugh each had three hits. Hook and Hubbard also hit doubles.
Logan led the Warriors with five RBIs, Huffman had four and Hubbard and Pugh each drove in three.
Miranda Nicholson struck out six and walked one in the win.
• West Middlesex 5, Reynolds 3 – Under the lights at the Richard J. Kritz Softball Complex in West Middlesex, the Reds trailed 3-2 and scored three runs in the bottom of the sixth to rally for the Region 1 win.
Alaina Bowers doubled and drove in a run for WM and Kadence Leonard and Abby Geiwitz both singled and had an RBI.
Kaylee Long went the distance in the circle for the Reds. She compiled 12 strikeouts, issued no walks, and gave up eight hits.
Haylee Shaffer took the loss for Reynolds. She fanned four, walked one, and gave up five runs on five hits in 5 1/3 innings.
Offensively for Reynolds, Hannah Mohr doubled and drove in a pair of runs, Phoenix Collins tripled and singled, Ciarra McCurdy singled and drove in a run, and Madelyn Diefenderfer doubled.
• Titusville 10, Slippery Rock 9 – At Titusville, Jordan Wynn threw a six-hitter with seven strikeouts and seven walks to lead Titusville to the Region 4 win in the battle of the Rockets.
Slippery Rock led 3-2 after three innings. Titusville pulled ahead 7-3 in the top of the fourth, but SR tied the game at 7-all by plating four in the bottom half of the fourth frame.
Titusville ended up scoring a run in the fifth inning and two in the sixth while Slippery Rock scored a pair of runs in the fifth.
Kasey Krepps doubled, singled, and drove in five runs to power the Titusville offense, Hannah Peterson singled and drove in a run, and Bri Wynn hit an RBI double.
Ciani D'Antoni was tagged with the loss for Slippery Rock. She whiffed nine batters, walked seven, and gave up six hits.
Lillian Campbell doubled, singled, and drove in four runs for Slippery Rock, D'Antoni hit an RBI double, Grace Wetzel was credited with three RBIs, and Maddie Horner contributed a pair of singles.
• Franklin 9, Sharon 8 – In Sharon, the Knights scored the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh innings for the win.
Mia Cabraja was 3-for-4, including a home run, with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Tigers. Lacey Root was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Emma Merchant was 2-for-4 with a run driven in and Claire Bodien got two hits in three at-bats.
No further information was available.
TUESDAY
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
• Grove City 120, Greenville 30 – On Tuesday, Grove City had a clean sweep of the running events against the Trojans.
Trey Reznor claimed the 100-meter dash (11.06), 400 (52.42) and 200 (23.44). Mac Messer was also a three-event winner with victories in the 100 hurdles (16.07), the 300 hurdles (42.67) and the high jump (5-5). MJ Pottinger won twice. First in the 1600 (4:46.07) and again in the 800 (2:18.29).
DeLathian Boanes picked up wins for the Eagles in the shot put (44-6) and discus (120-7).
Malachi Hyde and Jacosa Mitchell were the only first-place winners for the Trojans. Hyde won the javelin with an attempt of 131-11, and Mitchell was tops in the long jump with a 19-3.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
• Grove City 92, Greenville 58 – On Tuesday, Abbey Nichols continued her strong season for the Eagles with three more victories. She won the 100-meter hurdles (16.90 seconds), the 400 (1:01.95) and the 200 (27.61).
Rylee Gorrell also took three events for Grove City. She won the high jump (4-11), the long jump (15-2) and the triple jump (31-5).
Karis McElhaney won a few events for the Trojans. She was first in the 1600 (5:36.21), the 800 (2:30.56) and joined Josie Lewis, Peyton Davis and Maddy Sheldon on the winning 1600 relay (4:26.40).
The other Greenville relays also had strong performances. The team of Sarah Daly, Ellie Risavi, Reese Risavi and Davis took the 3200 relay (11:20.78). And the combination of Kelsi Russell, Lexi Busch, Reese Risavi and Sheldon won the 400 relay (54.93).
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
GROVE CITY 120, GREENVILLE 30
4x800 relay–GC (Sabella, Probst, Frank, Pottinger), 10:07.15; 100 hurdles–Messer (GC) 16.07; 100–Reznor (GC), 11.06; 1600–Pottinger (GC), 4:46.07; 4x100 relay–GC (Richardson-Heasley, York, Parizzi, Arnold), 45.91; 400–Reznor (GC), 52.42; 300 hurdles–Messer (GC), 42.67; 800–Pottinger (GC), 2:18.29; 200–Reznor (GC), 23.44; 3200-Stauff (GC), 11:04.73; 4x400 relay–GC (Naser, Unverzagt, Lattyak, Saltrick), 3:56.06; Shot put–Boanes (GC), 44-6; Discus–Boanes (GC), 120-7; Javelin–Hyde (Green), 131-11; Long jump–Mitchell (Green), 19-3; Triple jump–Stucchio (GC), 40-7; High jump–Messer (GC), 5-5; Pole vault–Stucchio (GC), 12-6.
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
GROVE CITY 92, GREENVILLE 58
4x800 relay–Greenville (Daly, R. Risavi, E. Risavi, Davis), 11:20.78; 100 hurdles–Nichols (GC) 16.90; 100–Wilson (GC), 12.94; 1600–McElhaney (Green), 5:36.21; 4x100 relay–Greenville (Russell, R. Risavi, Busch, Sheldon), 54.93; 400–Nichols (GC), 1:01.95; 300 hurdles–Flores (Green), 53.95; 800–McElhaney (Green), 2:30.56; 200–Nichols (GC), 27.61; 3200-Sabella (GC), 12:55.87; 4x400 relay–Greenville (Sheldon, McElhaney, Davis, Lewis), 4:26.40; Shot put–Goodlin (Green), 34-10; Discus–Rihel (GC), 105-0; Javelin–Tokar (Green), 94-1; Long jump–Gorrell (GC), 15-2; Triple jump–Gorrell (GC), 31-5; High jump–Gorrell (GC), 4-11; Pole vault–Schmidt (GC), 8-6.
