SOFTBALL• Wilmington 4, West Middlesex 0 — At New Wilmington on Sunday, Ava Williamson and Stella Maynard combined to pitch a three-hitter to lead the Hounds to the Region 1 win over the Reds.
Wilmington went up 1-0 in the bottom of the first inning and tacked on three more runs in the third.
Williamson struck out three batters, issued two walks, and gave up one hit in two innings. Maynard fanned three hitters, had no walks, and gave up two hits in five innings.
Avery Harlan doubled and singled for Wilmington, Malia Baney hit an RBI double, and Paije Peterson was credited with an RBI.
Kaylee Long pitched for West Middlesex. She had nine strikeouts, two walks, and surrendered seven hits.
Ava Gilmore, Alaina Bowers, and Kylie Kimpan had singles for the Reds.
• Sharpsville 9, Hickory 3 — At Hermitage Saturday, Lily Palko went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, a double, two singles, and four RBIs as the Region 1 BLue Devils picked up the win over Region 4 Hickory.
Emma Brest ripped three singles and drove in two runs for Sharpsville, Izzie Candiotti doubled and had an RBI, Keeley Whitaker and Haley White both singled twice, and Breanna Hanley drove in a run.
Hanley went the distance in the circle for the Devils. She struck out 10 batters, issued no walks, and gave up 11 hits.
Loren Myers pitched for Hickory. She fanned five hitters, issued one walk, and gave up 13 hits.
Layla McClung belted a home run and a double for the Hornets, Myers hit three singles and drove in a run, Mya Jewell contributed a pair of singles, and Madison Timboli was credited with an RBI.
• Slippery Rock 8, Grove City 7 — At Slippery Rock Saturday, Ciani D’Antoni ripped a two-run double and Grace Wetzel hit an RBI single in the sixth inning to lift the Rockets to the Region 4 win.
Lillian Campbell homered, doubled, and drove in three runs for Slippery Rock and D’Antoni doubled, singled, and knocked in two runs.
Joslyn Korcok fired a five-hitter for the Rockets. She recorded seven strikeouts and only issued two walks.
Kara Kirk struck out one batter, walked five, and allowed 10 hits for Grove City. At the plate, she belted a home run, doubled, and drove in four runs.
Also for the Eagles, Maya Kirk collected two singles and Morgan Eaton drove in a run.
• A.C. Valley 16, Lakeview 5 (5 inn.) — At Foxburg on Saturday, Mackenzie Parks fired a five-hitter and homered, tripled, doubled, and drove in four runs to power the Falcons past Lakeview.
Parks had one strikeout and issued two walks.
Maddy Dehart hit a pair of doubles, singled, and drove in a run for AC Valley, Kya Wetzel and Rylan Strausser both doubled, ripped two singles, and had an RBI, Emerson Stevens contributed a double and two singles, Colleen Verostek doubled, and Lexi Bauer, Alyvia Hartzel, and Magen Walzak all singled and had an RBI.
Hemi Brazel pitched for Lakeview. She fanned two hitters, walked one, and gave up 19 hits.
Cassidy Richards hit a double and two singles for the Sailors, Brazel smacked a homer and drove in two runs, Dakota Berlin doubled and had an RBI, and Zoe Proper ripped a double.
• Brookfield 6, Southington 2 — At Brookfield Community Park Saturday, Katie Logan blasted a two-run homer and Cadence Huffman hit a double, two singles, and drove in three runs as the Warriors defeated Southington.
Maddie Thomas doubled and singled for Brookfield, Sophia Hook ripped a triple, and Abby DeJoy and Kyah Graybill both had two singles.
Miranda Nicholson picked up the win. She struck out 10 batters. Tatum Hudak fanned six in the loss.
Tatum led Southington at the plate with a triple.
BASEBALL• Wilmington 11, West Middlesex 5 — At New Wilmington on Sunday, Ben Miller tripled, singled, and drove in two runs and Tyler Mikulin doubled, singled, and drove in a pair as the Hounds grabbed the Region 1 win.
Brodie Dewberry doubled and had an RBI for the Hounds, Rocky Serafino tripled, singled, and drove in a run, Sam Mistretta had two RBIs, Shane Book hit a two-run triple, Garrett Heller tripled, and Willie Moore contributed two singles.
Heller (five innings) and Hunter Jones combined on 10 strikeouts, one walk, and 10 hits.
Gio Rococi (3 2/3 innings), Kyle Gilson (1 1/3), and Devin Gruver struck out three hitters, walked four, and gave up 12 hits for WM.
Evan Gilson singled twice and drove in two runs for the Reds, Rococi tripled and had an RBI, Richie Preston ripped two singles, Kyle Gilson had two hits and an RBI, and Tyler Blanton tripled.
• Greenville 15, Kennedy Catholic 5 (5 inn.) — At Packard Park in Greenville on Saturday, the Trojans clinched at least a share of the Region 1 title with the win over KC.
Nick Solderich (three innings) and Bennett Hayne combined to pitch a one-hitter for the Trojans. The duo collected nine strikeouts and issued four walks.
Jack Strausser ripped two doubles, singled, and drove in five runs for Greenville while Brandon Stubert doubled, singled, and had four RBIs. Soren Hedderick doubled, singled and had an RBI.
Also for the Trojans, Noah Philson hit an RBI triple, Jacob Csonka doubled and singled, Braydon Porter ripped a pair of singles, Hayne hit an RBI single, and Solderich was credited with an RBI.
Marcus Gunn singled for Kennedy Catholic.
Daniel Simpson (1 1/3 innings), Nick Ondo (two), and Brock Ondo pitched for the Golden Eagles. They had one strikeout, five walks, and surrendered 14 hits.
• North East 10, Sharpsville 8 — At North East Saturday, the Blue Devils led 6-3 after four innings, but the Grapepickers plated two runs in the fifth and five in the sixth to rally for the non-region win.
Reid Courtwright homered, doubled, had two singles, and drove in three runs for Region 4 North East, David Gibson hit a homer, two singles, and had two RBIs, Tommy Owens doubled, singled, and knocked in two runs, and Andrew Aspden singled and drove in a pair of runs.
Aspden (three innings), Jackson Humes (two), and Gibson split time on the mound for NE. They combined on five strikeouts, three walks, and gave up 12 hits.
For Region 1 Sharpsville, Stephen Tarnoci belted a home run, singled, and drove in three runs, Josh Divens doubled, singled, and had two RBIs, Carter DeJulia contributed three singles and two RBIs, Gabe Titus ripped two doubles and drove in a run, and Jake Tonty doubled.
Kaden Wygant (5 1/3 innings) and Eric Lindstedt pitched for Sharpsville. The duo fanned 11 batters, issued three walks, and gave up 10 hits.
• Mercyhurst Prep 10, Grove City 0 (5 inn.) — At Erie on Saturday, Jake Manendo fired a complete-game three-hitter with four strikeouts and no walks to lead the Region 4 Lakers past the Region 2 Eagles.
Jake Manendo hit a pair of doubles, singled, and drove in two runs for MP, Alex Manendo doubled, Logan Wells homered, singled, and had two RBIs, Noah Reigel contributed a pair of singles and two RBIs, and Ethan Ishimaru doubled, singled, and had an RBI.
Hayden McCreadie doubled and singled for Grove City and Michael Earman singled.
McCreadie (two innings), Caden Wade (1 2/3), and Lucas Shaffert pitched for Grove City. The trio fanned three hitters, issued two walks, and gave up 12 hits.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.