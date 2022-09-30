SHARON – The Sharon Historical Society is proud to announce the release of its newest publication, “Grand Homes of the Gilded Age,” with over 180, full-color pages will be the organization’s first coffee-table-style book.
Chronicling the history of the city of Sharon’s most wealthy families and large homes, Grand Homes of the Gilded Age will offer readers an in-depth look into America’s Gilded Age period (1850-1915) with detailed research paired with historic and current photography.
The book release will be accompanied by a special lecture on Oct. 20. Attendees will explore a transformational era in Sharon’s past with a virtual stroll up and down the East and West Hills of the city, showcasing the grand homes, past and present, from the Gilded Age.
“The Gilded Age in Sharon was a time of exponential growth in the city’s downtown business district, industrial areas, and residential neighborhoods. Some of the most well-known families built large mansions on the East or West Hills of the city because they were accumulating so much wealth from the steel manufacturing plants here,” said Taylor Galaska, the society’s board president and marketing director. Galaska was also the main researcher of this publication.
“Many of these grand homes were lost over the years, but we are grateful that those remaining are being preserved for future generations to enjoy.”
Galaska has been on the board since 2014, when he joined at the age of 15. He has dedicated the last several years to researching the histories of hundreds of residences throughout the city of Sharon and the surrounding region of Western Pennsylvania and Eastern Ohio. He became well-known for his social media postings featuring the histories of local homes during and after the pandemic.
Galaska is a Sharon native, graduating from Kennedy Catholic High School in 2017. He went on to study at Westminster College where he earned a bachelor’s in Marketing and Professional Sales, though his true passion is architectural history and historic preservation.
All of the publication’s proceeds will go to the Sharon Historical Society.
Galaska said, “If there’s a book that you want to read, but it hasn’t been written yet, then write it!” That was the motivation for producing this publication, which the sSociety hopes will become a new series with at least one additional book to be released in the future about the city’s homes of the 1920s and beyond.
The free lecture, which is open to the public and does not require reservations or tickets, will take place from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Sharon Municipal Building city council chamber, 155 W. Connelly Blvd., Sharon,. The book and other society publications will be for sale before and after the lecture, or online at SharonHistoricalSociety.com.
The Sharon Historical Society was founded as a non-profit, 501©(3) organization in 2013. A dedicated group of local history aficionados banded together to promote and preserve our history while educating the public.
The society offers several free or economically-priced events throughout the year for its members and the general public. In 2023, the organization will be celebrating its 10th anniversary with special events throughout the year.
More information about the Sharon Historical Society can be found at SharonHistoricalSociety.com.
