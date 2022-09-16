SHARON – The Sharon Historical Society will host free history walks during WaterFire Sharon at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Sept. 24. These history walks will focus on the historic Prospect Heights neighborhood, an area often neglected that has not been covered before, on the city’s south side.
Tour guides Brian Kepple and John Zavinski will lead groups throughout the neighborhood, offering interesting anecdotes of this area’s past, complemented with a free, collectible booklet of stories and photographs.
Each walk will last about 1.5 hours over a 1.2-mile route of mixed terrain, often uneven. Stops to include the Oakland Avenue Viaduct, East Side Baptist-Disciples of Christ Church, Prospect Heights/C.M. Musser Elementary School, the Prindle homestead, various businesses, sacred spaces, and grand homes of Sharon’s business leaders and industrialists.
These free walks are open to the public and do not require reservations or tickets. Departure is from C.M. Musser Elementary School’s north side parking lot at 500 Cedar Ave., Sharon.
