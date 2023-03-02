TIM HOLT WON the third session of the Friday Nite Mixed J&B Garage Singles League that competes at Sunset Lanes. Holt, a recent recipient of a 300 game, ended the session with 18½ wins. Dave Murray and Natalie Dudzenski tied for second with 18 wins, while Phillip George was third with 17.
Season highs are held by the following. Men’s Scratch game: (1) Tim Holt (300) and (2) Richy Thomas (289). Handicap game: (1) Tim Holt (329), (2) Thomas (323), and (3) Logan Holt (309).
Scratch series: (1) Thomas (760), (2) George (747), and (3) Dave Murray (700). Handicap series: (1) Logan Holt (819), (2) George (798), and (3) Thomas (790).
Women’s highs are as follows. Scratch game: (1) Jeri Murray (235), (2) Dudzenski (210), and (3) Ashtyn Cupic (202). Handicap game: (1) Jeri Murray (279), (2) Cupic (275), and (3) Dudzenski (269). Scratch series: (1) Dudzenski (572), (2) Jeri Murray (545), and (3) Genny Leftheris (538). Handicap series: (1) Genny Leftheris (760), (2) Dudzenski (749), and (3) Cupic (742).
Thomas leads the men in average with 215, George is second with 205, and Logan Holt is third with 196.
Dudzenski leads the women with 165. She is followed by Genny Leftheris with 155, and Cupic with 152.
• A synopsis of the Feb. Sunset monthly 3x6x9 doubles tournament is as follows. The event drew a field of 23 couples (46 bowlers). After the qualifying round, the field was cut to four teams: (1) Shane Myers/Alan Carpec, (2) Larry and Laurie Reigleman, (3) Richy Thomas/Ashtyn Cupic, and (4) Steve Durst/Craig Borawski. Bob Elliott and Kalob Brown finished fifth, but did not qualify for the finals. Qualifying scores were not provided.
The semifinals saw two close games, but in the end the Reiglemans defeated Myers/Carpec 506-501, while Thomas/Cupic defeated Durst/Borawski 475-464. The finals were even closer, as Thomas/Cupic edged out Larry and Laurie Reigleman, 482-479.
Jackpot winners were as follows. First game: Matt Rodemoyer and Borawski tied and won $25 each. Second game: Bob Elliott and Stephanie Cooper tied and won $25 each. Third game saw Durst and Myers tie and they won $24 each, and fourth game Elliott won $35 and Brown won $15. No scores were provided for the jackpot winners.
Event high game went to Rodemoyer (300), while high scratch series went to John Schell (1018) and Thomas (1009).
Prize money was as follows: (1st-$320), (2nd-200), (3rd and 4th-$120), and (5th-$80).
• After 23 weeks of bowling (week of Feb. 23), Lark Excavating leads the Miller Lite West Middlesex Merchants League with 73 wins. Team members are Tim Webster, Rich McCullough Jr., Chuck Matsko, Paul McCullough, and Rich McCullough Jr.
Barris Truck Service and Carpenter’s Towing are tied for second with 63 wins, while Joe Beer and RTL Forestry are tied for third place with 62 wins.
Team season highs go to the following. Scratch game: (1) Golden Bear (888), team members are Addison Weldy, Jeremy Bowers, Randy Bowers, Justin Bowers, and Niels Jorgensen; (2) Lark Excavating (887), and (3) Joe Beer (879). Team handicap game: (1) Golden Bear (943), (2) RTL Forestry (896), and (3) Joe Beer (892).
Scratch series: (1) Lark Excavating (2459), (2) Joe Beer (2385), and (3) R&R Express (2350). Handicap series: (1) Lark Excavating (2459), (2) Carpenter’s Towing (2455), and (3) Homer Sanitary (2428).
Individual highs are held by the following (all scratch). Game: (1) Paul McCullough (290), (2) Rudy Bacich (280), and (3-tie) Tim Webster and Bob Walters (278). Series: (1) Paul McCullough (768), (2) Chase Vassen (737), and (3) Tom Maliza (718).
Ryan Marano is the average leader with 217. Ken Wansack is second with 207. Chase Vassen is third with 203, while Paul McCullough is fourth with 200.
• On Friday March 17 and Saturday March 18, Celebrity Bowl is presenting the 19th annual Chatfield 40 Frame Game. Starting time for the March 17 event is at 6 p.m., while starting time for the Saturday event is 4 p.m.
This is a handicap event, open to both men and women. The cost of the event is $50. First place is $500.
If you are familiar with a 40 Frame event, you know there are numerous ways to win.
They include a 9-pin tap frame, Bonus frame, Sour Grapes, Paydays, Mulligans, Big Kahuna, Bingo Bango Bongo, Big Whammy and others. There will be a ball raffle each day, as well as 50/50 prizes.
Call 724-588-5220 for reservations. There is a $20 non-refundable deposit for reservations.
