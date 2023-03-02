Sharon, PA (16146)

Today

Windy with rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low 34F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.