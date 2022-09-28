Thursday, September 29, 2022
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): If there’s something you want, all you need to do is ask. You’ll get a “yes.”
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Invest in your spiritual well-being. Consider taking a class or course that helps you build your spiritual toolkit.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): If romance is a priority, you could make a connection via social media, a dating app or at a popular spot in your neighborhood. Meanwhile, get back in touch with your creativity.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Your intuition is eerily spot-on today. Listen to your gut, especially around career-related decisions.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your skills or experience could be in high demand. Opportunity is about to knock on your door.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Surround yourself with love today. Spend time with those you call family.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): The generosity that you’ve been showing to others is returned to you today. Know that you’re loved.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You could receive some financial news that makes your day. Stay positive.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): It’s the perfect time to go out on a date or meet someone new. Your romantic life is picking back up.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Does your home space need some sprucing up? Grab some design ideas and get to work.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Go out and do something fun with your friends. If you’re hoping to make new friends, join an online community like a book group or a language learning club.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Expect some happy developments around a home or family related matter. You’ll get the support need or the outcome you want.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You radiate warmth and positivity. You’re like a ray of light. Even when you’re experiencing a difficulty, you’re never in a bad mood. You’re the type of person that has the kind of good energy and sense of humor that rubs off on others. You’re deeply knowledgeable and incredibly generous. You never think twice about sharing your wisdom or your gifts with others. You live your life with authenticity and adventure. You’re not afraid to be who you are or explore uncharted territory. This year, consider taking on a mentor or picking up some new skills to keep yourself sharp.
