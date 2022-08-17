Saturday, August 20, 2022
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It might be better to skip hanging out with friends or attending any big gatherings. It’ll be more fun (and affordable) enjoying time with yourself or with your sweetheart.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): It feels like there’s way too much attention or demand on you. Retreat into your shell for a bit and take time to regroup. Staying home is a good idea.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Be wary of starting a new project now — you’ll have a hard time sticking with it. Too, if you’re stressed, journaling, reading or watching movies can help calm you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): If you’re unsure about something, taking time to assess if it aligns with your values will help you make the best decision.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You can’t be everything to everybody. Don’t waste time and energy trying.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): There’s a strong chance that you’re attempting to do too much today. Give yourself an opportunity to rest or, at the very least, slow down.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Talking to someone supportive or lighthearted could help pull you out of your head. Try not to dwell on things that you can’t do much about.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): If you can help it, try not to exhaust too much time and energy in taking care of others. You have things you need to do for yourself.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Don’t attempt to be everywhere at once today, because it will be impossible and draining to even try. Keep your schedule as light as possible.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Hold onto your money as best as you can. If you can avoid unnecessary spending, do it.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might not be feeling as confident or hopeful as you’d like right now. Connect with someone that inspires you.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): There’s very little pep in your step today. Engaging in wellness-related activities can help you feel better.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re creative and clever. You never let a problem or challenge get the best of you, as you’re too versatile and too quick on your feet for that. You’re kindhearted and supportive of others, and you always go the extra mile to make people feel loved and seen. You’re highly intuitive, but need a little more practice in trusting yourself, because when you do, you’re unstoppable. You’ve got an industrious spirit. This year, specificity and intention will help you to stay on track.
Sunday, August 21, 2022
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Not every opportunity or offer is meant for you, and that’s OK. Being selective is the right thing to do.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Your radiant energy is hard to ignore. It’s time to get into the habit of asking for what you want and meaning it. Let people fawn over you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You’ve got little to no energy now. Finish what you can and think about what you can afford to put on the back burner. Get some help if you need it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): It feels like you’re finally making progress with a goal, especially if there’s been some problems or hiccups to address. Eyes on the prize.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Keeping your mind busy with work or other important tasks can help you avoid slipping into a funk. Sometimes you just need to focus on other things.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You can learn some new and useful things by connecting with the right person or keeping an open mind. If you need answers, all you need to do is ask.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Are there items currently on your to-do list that you can afford to outsource or step back from? It’s time to get honest about it.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): There could be some positive developments in your dating life. You could meet someone through shared interests or goals. Aside from that, a convo with a friend is uplifting.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Is it time to start making the transition from summer to fall in your home or closets? Perhaps there’s some decluttering you need to do.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re filled to the brim with creative ideas or inspiration. Write them down.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You’re largely focused on your finances today. You could luck up if you’re hoping to make a purchase or a sale.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): If you’ve got an important meeting or conversation scheduled, it will go along swimmingly. Make sure you prepare what you’re going to say.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
Your empathy runs deep. You’re always ready to lend a helping hand or give some wise advice. You put great care in what you say and do. You know that your words and actions speak volumes. It’s why you’re held in such high regard with others. You have much to offer the world, which is why you also need to be discerning about how much of yourself you share. This year, let people give back to you.
