Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): If you want to be of help to others, start by taking care of yourself and your priorities first.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You need to get out of your head for a bit. Talk to a friend or watch a film that gives you some feel-good energy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Save your money. Work out a budget or financial plan you can stick with. Too, consider negotiating for higher pay.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): As much as you might want to, you’re not able to do everything. Let someone else step in to help.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): If you have lots to do and you don’t know where to start, pick one thing you can do right now and begin there. Keep it simple.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Try not to get worked up about the future. Stay grounded in the present. Receiving helpful advice from someone you know can be comforting.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Do your best to honor your commitments today. Show up for others. You’ll be proud of yourself for all the good you’re doing.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Avoid making assumptions about something or someone. Take time to ask questions and get clarification.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Try not to get pulled in into unnecessary buy-now, pay-later agreements. Stick to what’s affordable.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Don’t let anyone undermine your confidence. Keep believing in yourself.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Before you dive into your list of responsibilities, take some time to rest and tend to your self-care. It will give you the energy you need.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Being your genuine self is the key to your happiness today. Being around the folks that know and understand you can also be uplifting.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You always strive to do your best. You’re cool and levelheaded, and you don’t shy away from a challenge. You’re a good judge of character, and it’s easy for you to make friends. You take your commitments seriously, and you stick by your word. Integrity is at the core of who you are. When there’s a problem to be solved, you pitch in and help. This year, don’t forget to allow people to help you as much as you help them. Family is the key word.
Sunday, October 2, 2022
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Someone comes through for you in a way that you might not expect. You are appreciated.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Look forward to receiving some news or having a conversation that gives you something to smile about.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might be offered a paid opportunity to lecture on a topic in your field of expertise. You could create a profitable opportunity for yourself by talking to the right people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Be confident in putting yourself or your talents out there. You’ll find that you have exactly what people want.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Step away from the fray if you can. Take some time to renew your mind and body.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You’re ready to move forward with a contract or partnership. Having the right person on your team will help you thrive.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might get the job offer you’ve been wanting or a project you care about greenlighted. No matter what you set out to accomplish, you’ll reach the top.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It’s time to move ahead with a creative idea or venture. You’re on the right track. Give your creativity room.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Expect an emotional breakthrough, as you’re finally ready to let go of something from the past. An important conversation could help you clear the air.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Any plans or discussions that were put on hold are ready to be put back into motion. Start making calls or sending a few messages to get the ball rolling.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): There’s something good coming down the pipeline pertaining to money or work. If you’ve been hoping to create a more manageable schedule, you’ll find it doable.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Success is within your reach. Don’t stop now. You have a lot going for you right now.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re cool and sophisticated. You’re also well respected. You’re loyal, honest and sensible. If there’s work to be done, you’re often first to roll up your sleeves and get busy. When it comes to your goals, you frequently hit your mark. You don’t wait for opportunities — you create them. You’ve got great leadership abilities, and you’re good at building relationships. You’re observant, witty and engaging. You’ve got inventive ideas and practical solutions. The mark you’re making on the world is an indelible one. This year, it’s all about your home and hearth. Nourish yourself with love, family and tranquility.
