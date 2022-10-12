Saturday, October 15, 2022
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): If you’re in the job-hunting phase, it’s a good time for working on applications and getting your resume out. Also, don’t neglect to give yourself credit for the work you’ve done.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Spend some time near the water or in nature if you can. It could help you clear your head. If you can’t get outdoors, seek out some uplifting entertainment.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You can’t always be on. You’re allowed an “off” day.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Take a break from work and make some time for someone you love. You’ll both feel better as a result.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Be gentle with yourself today. Take care of yourself as best as you can.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Laughter can be the best medicine for you today. Watch a comedy movie marathon.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Staying off-grid might be the best thing for you to do today. Connect with people when you’re in a better mood.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You might have some feelings to get off your chest. Talk about them with someone who’ll listen.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Treat yourself to a nice meal or a little pick-me-up — just try to keep it within your budget.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): What’s the best way to nurture yourself today? If possible, put everything else on hold and give yourself some extra attention.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): If today turns out be a wash, don’t worry. Take a breather and try again tomorrow.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might be more in the mood for being around company rather than being by yourself. Throw some fun into the mix. Host an in-person or virtual game night.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re resilient and tenacious. Your instincts are powerful, and you always go with your gut. When it comes to standing up for something you deeply care about, you don’t back down, and you don’t let up. Though, as tough as you are, you’re also compassionate and kind. When you give love, you do it with all of your heart. You teach the rest of us the importance of empathy and tenderness. You’re a strong and caring leader. Many people look up to you. This year, you’re ready to level up in your career or receive recognition for the legacy you’ve built.
Sunday, October 16, 2022
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): There may be lots that you want to accomplish today. Take it slow so you don’t get overwhelmed.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): It can be easy to fall into a place of stress and worry. How can you redirect your energy into something more entertaining or uplifting?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Don’t feel obligated to keep up with what everyone else is doing right now. You need a time-out.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): It’s always good to be around people who make you feel at ease or in spaces where you can just be yourself. Connect with those folks today.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Before you start a new project or goal, assess if this is something you can realistically do right now. It might make more sense to put it off.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Try not to look to others for approval or acceptance. Sometimes you need to be your own biggest fan.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might not have much bandwidth for socializing or interacting with people today. Lay low for now.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): If you’re unable to get all your tasks or chores done today, try not to worry or pressure yourself. Give yourself more time if needed.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Be cautious of impulse-buying. Instead, take a look at your budget. Do you need to update it or set more realistic goals?
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You could use a change of environment or a little getaway. Find a peaceful spot and go there. Try to meditate on what is most important to you.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Consider limiting your screen time or time spent on social media today. Do some reading. Listen to music. Catch a nap.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You don’t always have to do things by yourself or for other people. Let others step in and contribute.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re a lover and a fighter. You’re compassionate, affectionate and nurturing. You’re also tough as nails, and you don’t back down from a challenge. You’re observant and self-aware. Your keen insight helps you to stay steps ahead of potential problems or trends. You excel at just about all you do because of how driven you are. You’re extremely hardworking. You’re also very imaginative. You can see the possibility in just about anything, and you’re not afraid to dream. Though, you’re also going to do what it takes to make your dreams a reality. This year, there’s nowhere to go but up!
