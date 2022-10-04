Wednesday, October 5, 2022
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Feeling overwhelmed? Consider taking a day off. Also, is there anything currently on your to-do list that you can delegate or give yourself more time to complete?
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): If you’re seeking a romantic connection, ask a friend to play matchmaker for you. Meanwhile, something you’re gifted at may become buzzworthy.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Be mindful of letting your emotions drive your thoughts. Stick to the facts — you’ll feel more focused. Finances look favorable for you today.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Continue to learn and explore as much as you can. Don’t stop growing. You have a lot to offer.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Feelings of insecurity could sneak up on you today. Remember your worth. Others see you as a good example.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Be open to conversation and connection today. Chances are you’ll hear the right message at the right time.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Dreams do come true. Keep working at yours, and don’t lose faith.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You can be the voice of encouragement for a friend. Let them know you care.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Trust your instincts if you’re doing any decision-making today. You have what it takes to succeed.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): If you’ve been on the fence about reaching out to someone, go ahead and take a chance. You might be very happy with the outcome.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A financial matter calls for your attention. Don’t worry — if there’s a problem, it’s fixable.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Do you need to make amends with someone? Now’s the time. Don’t wait any longer to repair a relationship.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re a sensitive soul. You’re generous and kindhearted. You’re adored and loved by many. Although you do a lot to help others, you often make things better just by being around. Your positive energy is uplifting. You’re clever and insightful. Your intuition is never off. You’re not afraid to dream big or love hard. You see the world for what it could be: a place where everyone can belong. Your optimism is a gift, and so are you.
This year calls on you to give a little more care and attention to yourself. Keep your tank full.
© 2022 King Features Syndicate, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.