Saturday, September 10, 2022
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You may have lots on your mind. Talk about it with someone you deeply trust. It will lift some of the weight off of your shoulders.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Someone may want to spoil you or surprise you with a gift. Know that you are loved.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Set aside time to nourish yourself from the inside and out. Making last-minute plans with friends turns out to be a success.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might get a second chance at a love connection. Though, you can decide if the offer is worth taking up. If romance isn’t on your mind, reconnect with an old friend.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Home is where you’re most comfortable today. Swaddle yourself in love.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Romance could come knocking on your door in the most unexpected way. Aside from having some flirty fun, you might find something interesting to do around your neighborhood.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): There could be some good news developing around a home or family matter. The help or opportunity you need arrives.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You’re buzzing with energy today. The timing is perfect for getting your fitness back on track or getting over the hump with your to-do list.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Indulge your creative side just for fun. You’ll find a ton of inspiration, and it will be healing for you.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Invite some friends over for a game night or host a watch party. It will provide you with just the kind of distraction you need.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might be spotlighted for your work or talents. Meanwhile, an opportunity may arrive by word of mouth or through someone you know. Look into it.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): A short road trip or excursion gets you feeling like yourself again. Go somewhere that fits within your budget.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re vibrant and magnetic. People are drawn to your light. You never let a setback stop you, or turn you cold and bitter. You’re way too confident and optimistic to let the world get you down. You live your life bravely, fully and with little regret. You create your own luck. People look to you as a leader and a trailblazer. You’re always ahead of the curve. This year, love takes you to new heights, and maybe even some new places.
Sunday, September 11, 2022
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): What’s the best thing you can do for yourself and your mental health today? Make that thing a priority.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A few hours of quality time with your partner or BFF are needed. Meanwhile, someone’s taken an interest in your art or creative vision. It could translate into cash.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Show a little love to your space today by organizing it or adding a little something to brighten it up. Consider donating items you no longer need or want.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You may be motivated to have a candid heart-to-heart with someone today. Don’t fret, as it will go well.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): A home-related purchase may be necessary. Chances are, you’ll be able to find a good deal.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): The investment that you’ve been making in yourself and your skills is beginning to pay off. Good news is on the way.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Some assistance or financial help might be made available to you when you least expect it. Someone has your back.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): There may be a cause you’re passionate about, like protecting animal rights or reducing homelessness. Today’s a good day for doing something kind on behalf of such a cause.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Your creative talent gets you noticed and gets the job done. Show people what you’ve got.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): The support or encouragement you get from your friends today gives you the strength to keep pressing on. Connect with your crew.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): A discussion about work or money could lead to a positive outcome. Don’t take “no” for an answer.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): There’s much you can learn from others today, especially from someone older or more experienced. Take a seat and listen.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re self-reliant and possess a carefree spirit. You let nothing tie you down or hold you back. The word “can’t” isn’t in your vocabulary. You have the heart of a fighter, and you always stand up for what you believe in. There’s a warmth that radiates from you. This year, the focus turns to your emotional well-being. Before you can take care of others, you’ll need to take care of yourself.
