Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You’re giving too much of yourself to others. Make yourself and your happiness a priority.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You can set an example today when it comes to being kind and compassionate to others. Lead with empathy.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Be careful with making assumptions or being too close-minded today. There’s still much that you can learn.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Look before you leap today. Not every opportunity or offer is worth taking up. Proceed with caution.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): There’s much that you’re responsible for today. Don’t neglect your own needs.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Give yourself the day off if you can. Don’t overwork yourself.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might be running out of patience in getting something you want. However, patience is what will pay off in the end.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Try not to be so quick to react to what someone says. Try detaching or disengaging from the situation, then see how you feel.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Stress will be high today. Step away for a bit and take a breather. Good things lie ahead for you!
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Save your coins if you can. You’ll need them for a rainy day. Be cautious about your spending habits right now.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): There’s only but so much you can do on your own. Get yourself some helping hands. Don’t be afaid to ask for help.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Before you can do anything else today, your wellness must come first. Take care of yourself as best you can. If you aren’t well, you can’t care for others.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You might not always be comfortable saying much, but when you do, it’s going to be the truth. You’re going to stand up for what you believe in.
You use your words to comfort and inspire others. You know that the world can be better and you’re always going to do what you can to make sure it is. Others appreciate you for your tenderness as well as your strength. You don’t shy away from a challenge — you overcome it.
This year, the good things that you’ve put into your community and into your relationships will be returned you in abundance.
Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You’re quite a hit today. Your charm and charisma are unbeatable. You’ll accomplish much.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Don’t stress if it seems like you’re not getting any applause today. People have lots of good things to say about you even if you aren’t aware of it.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): “Ask and you will receive” is the motto for today. You’ll end up meeting the right person that can help you or grant you your wish.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): A rare professional opportunity might come up for you. This could be your shot at something big.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Someone might have a cool or exciting offer for you. Say yes! Take advantage of all opportunities.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might have clutter that’s piled up. Now’s a good time to tackle it. It will leave you feeling accomplished and refreshed.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You’ll be delighted to see what love has in store for you today. A little spontaneity will get the sparks going. Take a chance.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Show up for someone you love today. Think about something you can do that can make their life easier — then do it.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): If you’ve been thinking about asking someone out, know that fortune favors the bold. Meanwhile, a creative risk pays off.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Some upbeat financial news lands in your inbox. It could be cause for celebration. Enjoy the moment!
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): An unexpected meeting or connection can open up new possibilities and options for you. Someone offers you some helpful advice or information.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You can make a difference in someone’s life today by sharing something you have with them. Doesn’t it feel good to give back?
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re a nurturing and tenderhearted person. You make the lives of others better with your warmth and care.
Love is your superpower, as is your intuition. There’s a strength that resides within you that nothing can shake.
You’re inventive. You’re passionate. When you have a goal to reach, you grab it by the horns and you don’t let go.
When people look at you, they see a leader. When there’s a challenge, you rise to the occasion.
This year, don’t take so much onto your shoulders. Allow others to step in and help carry the load.
King Features Syndicate
