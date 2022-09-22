Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Self-reinvention looks different for everyone. For you, it’s about releasing what’s no longer working and deepening your relationship with what does.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): What does a brighter future look like to you? Can you envision it? You might find that you’re closer to making it a reality than you might think.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Planning out your next steps, rather than barreling through them, will help you get the gold — and a stellar reputation to match. Building the right connections will help, too.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): An opportunity to share your expertise arises. Let the voice of confidence be louder than the voice of imposter syndrome.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You’re gifted with an opportunity to grow and expand through a new experience or by adopting a fresh outlook. The world’s your oyster.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Should you stay or go? This might be the question of the hour concerning a specific relationship. The only way you’ll know the answer is by having a candid conversation.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): If you care about someone, show them that you’re thinking about them with an act of kindness or support.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You can juice up your wellness routine by incorporating more playtime into it. For inspiration, think about some of the things you loved as a kid.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): How can you show up more authentically? You can start by following your heart.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): There’s an opportunity for you to renew your relationship with a sibling or another family member. Reach out.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It might be time to ask for a pay raise. Taking a course to improve your skillset is encouraged, too.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): No more playing humble. Get everything you deserve with no looking back.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
It’s not hard for you to cast people under your spell. You’ve got style and grace. Your personality sparkles. You’re approachable and down-to-earth. You can connect with just about anyone. You’re attentive, fair-minded and wise. It’s no surprise that you often end up commanding the room or taking the lead. Your capable and charismatic approach is what makes you so popular. This year, don’t neglect to help yourself as much as you help others. Nourishing your spiritual side will keep you strong.
Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Taking time to rest or tend to your spirituality will give you the feel-good energy needed to make the most of the day. Tune in so you can show out.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): If you’re having trouble shaking off a bad mood, talking to a supportive friend can be helpful.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Is it time for a rebrand or an update to your marketing? The timing is also good for reconnecting with an old client or VIP.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Are you hoping to a give a talk, presentation or lecture? Make your pitch. If you were turned down before, you could receive a “yes” now.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Your originality is what scores you points today. No one does it quite like you.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Being connected to the people you love feels like a lifeline today. Go where you are celebrated.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): If the unanswered emails have been piling up, today’s the perfect chance to catch up on them. Folks will be very glad to hear from you.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): There’s some good news to look forward regarding work or money. If you missed out on an opportunity, it might come back around.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Write down some positive affirmations or repeat some to yourself while looking in the mirror. It will give you a boost in confidence.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Take a break from social media or the news. It can help you to sleep better.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You’re thinking about your goals. Connect with someone that can help you achieve them.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): If you need to have a conversation with someone in charge regarding the amount of work on your plate or another matter, make your concerns known. They’ll hear you out.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re enchanting and affable. You’re effortlessly cool. You’re the person that everyone wants to know. It’s no surprise as to why you’re so popular — people enjoy being around you. You’re bright and funny, and you’ve always got a kind word to share. You’re cooperative and considerate. When life tosses a problem your way, you don’t let it get to you. This year, you can expect success with your finances. You can also expect to make self-love a bigger focus.
