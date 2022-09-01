Saturday, September 3, 2022
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You’re always doing so much for others. Today, do something that’s just for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): It will feel like you’re treading water today in trying to tackle your to-do list. Take a breather and try again later.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Be mindful of discounting your talents or expertise. You have skills worth noting or being paid for.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): It’s impossible to be everywhere at once, especially in terms of helping others. Know your limits. It will save you time and energy.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Do what you can to nourish your mind and body. It might not be such a bad thing to start the day late.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might be experiencing some level of social fatigue today. Find yourself a hideout.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): If self-doubt comes creeping up today, lean on someone who encourages you. You’re doing the best you can.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Being out in nature or engaging in a creative, fun hobby keeps the blues away. You can still be productive without necessarily having to work.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Being in the company of someone you love can help assuage your worries and keep you centered. Open up and share what’s going on in your head.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Don’t allow someone’s negativity to rub off on you. Either stick close to people who uplift you or retreat into your safe and sacred space.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Try not to say yes to more than you can actually do. If you’re grappling with something overwhelming, ask for a helping hand.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Watch for overspending and be cautious of racking up buy-now-pay-later expenses. Do what you can to conserve your money or put it to good use.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re imaginative and original. You have a magical presence that makes others feel good whenever you’re around. You’re fun-loving and good-natured. You have a big heart, and you never hesitate to give to others or share what you have. You believe in the goodness of people, and you see the beauty in the world. Your unwavering spirit is why you’re successful, because you never let a challenge or setback dash your hopes or steal your joy. People can learn much from your unflappable attitude. This year, it’s all about connecting to the things that bring you happiness and pleasure.
Sunday, September 4, 2022
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You’ve got an excuse to be a little selfish today. Make it count.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You may be feeling anxious or agitated. Look toward stress-relieving music, like binaural beats, or activities like journaling to help.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): It might be helpful to take a fast from the news or social media. Engage with your friends instead.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): With your professional life getting some attention now, you might be thinking about your goals or next steps. Spend some time getting clear about what it is that you want.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You need to take your mind off work for a while. A daytrip could be a nice distraction.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): If you’re feeling low, talking to someone you trust can help turn things around. Don’t be scared to open up.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Attending a fun event or finding the right online community can do wonders for getting you out of your head. Reach out and connect.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): With all the items you have on your to-do list, are there any you can outsource or get help with? Do what you can to establish some work-life balance.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Romance is big for you today, whether you’re single or happily taken. A little spontaneity will get the sparks flying.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Connecting with your family is what your heart needs most. Make a house call.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Interesting conversation with friends, or your partner, can be a cure for boredom or the blues. Get playful. Break out the board (or video) games.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): If you’re job hunting, consider revising your resume. Thinking about asking for a raise? Put together a proposal. Want to boost your wellness? Register for dance classes.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You excel at what you do. That’s because you work hard. You’re not afraid of responsibility or to take on a challenge. You’re intelligent and resourceful. Even when all seems lost, you’ll find a way to save the day. Although you’re highly focused and determined, you’re also a caring and supportive person. You just need to remind yourself to let others in from time to time, as you don’t need to do everything on your own. This year, don’t get so caught up in work that you lose sight of fun.
© 2022 King Features Syndicate, Inc.
