For Friday, June 23, 2023
ARIES (March 21 to April 19)
Don’t skimp on your wellness routine today, as your body could use the extra love and care. Organizing your home or workspace is beneficial, too.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)
Could you have a date lined up for the evening? Romance is favorable. Or, perhaps, you just want to enjoy some me-time? It’s also OK to just focus on yourself.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)
Your attention is called toward your home. Maybe there’s a family matter to sort out or something to take care of concerning your apartment or property. All will go well.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22)
It will seem like folks are hanging on to your every word today, making it the perfect time to share your message or ideas. Promote yourself shamelessly.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)
Although you may not know it, someone is talking you up and giving you rave reviews. It could translate into a new opportunity for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
Don’t be afraid to lean on others; people will come through for you. If you’re feeling like you’re lacking in community, start building one.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
You can accomplish a lot by allowing your intuition to guide you. Too, try not to pack your schedule too full today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
Going on a quick getaway with friends could be fun. You might also have a great time attending a weekend conference or taking a virtual class.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
There may be work or responsibilities that you just can’t escape. Better to get things done now than leaving it to stress about later.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
Be open to learning from others. You may end up receiving some very valuable information.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
Perhaps there’s some junk you need to get rid of, and it may not only be physical clutter — it could be some emotional stuff, too.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)
If you’re hoping for some romantic fun, you may get your wish. Joining in on some late-night revelry with your BFF is also a great choice.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You always pitch in and lend a helping hand wherever you can. You believe in doing good for others and in the power of family. It should be no surprise as to why everyone loves you so much. You put a lot of work into building and maintaining strong, healthy bonds with the people around you. Commitment is something you treasure, and when you decide to invest in someone or something, you’re all in.
King Features Syndicate
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.