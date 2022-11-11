Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022
It almost seems like the cosmos is trying to make up for all that we’ve been through over the past few weeks. While there’s certainly no quick fix to ongoing issues or problems, the astro-weather for today does give us a glimmer of hope that things can improve. However, we may need to lean on spiritual guidance or wisdom, or each other to find that hope. This is one of those days where we are encouraged to be the change that we wish to see in the world, particularly by way of compassion and generosity.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): When it comes to romance, you might be ready for something deeper. You just need to be hopeful about finding it. If you’re partnered already, focus on quality time.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Someone might want to spoil you today, or at the very least, provide you with some support. Doesn’t it feel good to be loved?
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You just might be able to enjoy a stress-free workday today. You could also see some improvements around a wellness matter.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Joy is the mission for today, particularly the unabashed and open-hearted kind. If you don’t know what that looks like for you, play around until you do.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Has the time come to forgive someone and let go of a grudge? Meanwhile, there could be some hopeful news coming in regarding your home or finances.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): If you’re stressed or bummed out, talking to someone (maybe someone who’s like a sibling to you) could help you feel better.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A friend might be able to put in a good word for you or introduce you to the right people with regard to an opportunity. If you need help, look to your community.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Don’t hold back in showing off your talent today. You never know who’s watching.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): The spirit of generosity remains strong. Maybe you’ll surprise someone with a thoughtful gesture, like buying something from their wish list, or you’ll donate to a worthwhile cause.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You might have a lucky encounter with someone today, which could lead to something fun or potentially profitable.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Could there be a new business partnership or job on the horizon? Or perhaps there’s a pay raise in your future.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might be feeling confident and upbeat today. Your positive vibes are attractive. Expect something good.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: You’re a warm and big-hearted person. You care about those around you, and you often do much to take care of the people you love. Your attitude is unflappable. Even when life gets you down, you keep getting back up. You love to learn and have fun. You need your freedom like you need air. You’re always exploring and growing, and you have much knowledge and insight as a result. You’re a maverick. You’re always pushing the envelope or daring to do things different. This year don’t hesitate to follow your heart. You’ll love where it leads.
