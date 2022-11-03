Friday, Nov. 4, 2022
The first half of the day might be a bit wonky. We might experience a combination of being tired and wired. As such, it might be a bit difficult getting our goals for the day accomplished, particularly of the mundane or practical sort. However, this can be a good time for delving into creative interests or projects. If we’re not feeling our best, today also encourages us to take time tending to our mind, body and spirit. Toward the evening, the vibe begins to shift for the better, as the amount of hope and enthusiasm in the air increases.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Try to visualize and focus more on the good things that you want to see happen, rather than what you don’t want. There’s something promising in the works.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): There’s a chance that you have more in common with someone than you might realize. Can you find some middle ground?
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Patience is key if you want to fulfill a big goal. Keep your eye on the prize.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Can you get away today? Consider taking the day off or working in a different area. Also, think about reading books or watching movies that can help you escape.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It might be time to put some distance between you and a friend if the relationship has become a little too taxing.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You’ll do best by listening to the advice or suggestions of others today, as they might have insight that you need.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): How can you invest more time and energy into the things you actually want to do? Are there any plans or current commitments that you can put on the chopping block?
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): If you’ve been overindulging in things that aren’t so good for you, today’s an opportunity to reestablish some self-nourishing habits.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Your best bet might be to lay low for today. Try not to give too much of your energy away.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): The pace for today feels a bit chaotic. Stay grounded as best as you can.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Don’t do anything too impulsive. Be thoughtful with your decision-making.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A bad mood might be hard to shake. Some self-pampering might help.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY: You’ve got a vivid imagination. You’re able to dream up all kinds of wonderful ideas and possibilities, many of which come true thanks to your hard work. You’re wise and intuitive. You can sense what’s going on around you just by getting a vibe. You don’t let small annoyances or petty drama bog you down because you’re too busy looking at the bigger picture. You’re kind and gentle toward others. You bring warmth and positivity into people’s lives. You’re also quite romantic and charming. This year, a chance to do something bold and daring could present itself. Get ready to heed the call!
