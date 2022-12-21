Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): You may be moved to help someone or give back today. Your generosity will be greatly appreciated.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You may have good news to share with others or find yourself on the receiving end of something to celebrate. Expect a flurry of happy messages.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Sleep might be the only thing on your mind today. Get your rest.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might have more of an enjoyable time being with friends today. Reach out and make plans.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You don’t have to follow traditions that no longer resonate with you. You can create your own.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Getting out of your neighborhood or city might be the best bet. Some time away will do you good.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Are you ready to take a relationship to the next stage of commitment? It sure looks like it. Meanwhile, if you’ve been good to others, expect a show of appreciation.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You might opt to keep your circle small today. One-on-one time with your partner or your BFF could be more fun than attending a large gathering.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): While taking care of others, make sure to leave room for some self-care, too. Consider treating yourself to a wellness-focused gift.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Expect a day of joy ahead, especially if you’re spending it with the kids in your life or entertaining the kid within you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): If a home-or-family-related matter has brought you stress, you could catch a break today.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): If you’re in need of some cheering up, a funny or action-packed movie marathon might do the trick.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re one-of-a-kind. You live your life on your terms, and your terms only. You don’t aim to impress anyone. You do what makes you happy and you stick to your principles. Still, your rebellious nature doesn’t stop you from being kind or supportive of others. You’re a friend to all and beloved by many. You’re an interesting person with tons of laughs, witty anecdotes and unique experiences to share. You thrive on excitement and fun. You’ve got a creative mind and a daring soul. This year, expect improvements with professional or financial opportunities, as well as home-related matters.
Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Sometimes it’s easy to be critical of yourself, but don’t forget your true worth.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): When you believe in yourself, you can do anything. Remember how resilient and capable you are.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): It may be time to address something you’ve been wanting to avoid. Don’t worry, it will feel good to finally get over this hump.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): If you’re not happy with your friendships or the state of one in particular, what do you need to do about it?
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Whatever you do today, don’t be too hard on yourself. Take time to appreciate what you’ve been able to achieve, no matter how big or small.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): An old attitude or way of thinking may be holding you back. It’s time to look at life through a different lens.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might be afraid of being vulnerable with someone. You’re given the nudge to work through that fear.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You could experience another teachable moment around the importance of asking for help.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Take care not to overwork yourself. Focus on putting more energy into taking care of yourself.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You may need to devote more time and attention to something you love if you want to see it flourish.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): It might be time to start exercising better boundaries with someone close to you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Take your time with setting a plan in motion. Get comfortable with taking the slow and steady route.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re tough and determined, and you don’t follow the rules. You’re confident and self-possessed.
You don’t let small things get under your skin. You are your own master.
Even when you’re presented with a big problem, you keep your cool. You know that hard work gets results, and it’s why you’re so driven.
People who call you family or friend know that they can rely on you. You’re a person of integrity and principles.
You just need be aware of being your own worst critic.
This year, don’t forget to remind yourself of how loved and special you are.
