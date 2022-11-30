Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): There’s such a thing as forgiving too quickly and too soon. Don’t pressure yourself to forgive someone and get over it if you’re not ready.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): It might be hard to be optimistic. You can shift the energy by doing something that brings you joy.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You don’t always have to be the one to pick up the tab for your friends. Hold onto what you have for now.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Looking outside of yourself for validation won’t make you feel any stronger or more confident. Write down some things you admire about yourself.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might have a plan you want to execute, but is that plan realistic? Take some more time with it.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Take extra care with your online privacy, as there could be some funny business afoot. Subscribe to a VPN service, update your passwords or verify any requests for your personal info.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might receive an opportunity to partner or collaborate with someone, but is it in your best interest to do so? Listen to your intuition.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You can’t rescue or save people. If you’re feeling the urge to do so, step back and detach yourself from the situation.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): If you’re seeing someone new or hoping to find love, be discerning. With money, be sparing with the credit cards or “buy now, pay later” loans.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Don’t enter into any contracts or agreements with anyone unless you’re 100% sure about what you’re getting into (or signing):.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Be mindful of overextending yourself or saying “yes” to something when you would much rather say “no.”
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): If you’re not feeling confident about yourself, reach out to someone who’s encouraging. You could use a pep talk.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re an inspiring and insightful person. You lift people up with your optimistic attitude and your sage advice. You strive to do as much good in the world as you can. You’re passionate about making a difference. You’re ingenious, versatile and great at making the most of what you have. You don’t let a setback or hardship get you down for too long. You’re too busy looking at the bright side. You work hard at what you do, and you’re loyal to a fault. You just need to make sure to know your worth. This year calls on you to prioritize self-care.
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Creating a realistic schedule or plan of action can help you in achieving your goals.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Try not to minimize your gifts or your talents. Be proud of what you have.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Teamwork makes the dream work today. Take all the help you can get from others today.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Feeling apprehensive about reaching out to someone? Don’t be — fortune favors the bold.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): If you’re not making much progress with a goal, keep the faith. Sometimes the only way you can move forward is by taking baby steps.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You do so much for so many. Allow someone to return the favor.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): If you’re not feeling too chipper today, it’s a good time to lean on someone who can help bring some good vibes your way.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You might be in a giving kind of a mood. Consider a good cause that could use your support.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Don’t seek validation where you’ll get none today. Be your own cheerleader.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Avoid compromising on your values. Stick to what feels right for you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Your time and energy are precious. Take extra care with both today.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Don’t cut yourself off from your community. Tap into it instead.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’ve got a spunky kind of spirit. You work hard for what you want, but you’re so good at it that you barely break a sweat. Challenges and obstacles don’t scare you — actually, they seem to empower you. Boredom is your enemy. You love anything that’s exciting, cutting-edge or new. You feel your best when doing something outside the norm. You don’t follow the pack. You do your own thing, and you follow your own heart. This year, it’s all about creating more ease and balance in your life. No need to work harder than necessary.
