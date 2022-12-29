Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): This could be a good time to try something different with your look or style. Go with something bold.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You may be in the mood to just hang back and vibe out today. Go with the flow.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A friend may invite you out. Say “yes” and go, as you never know who else you might meet.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You may have your mind set on reaching new heights with your career or finances. Now’s the time to develop or refine your strategy.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You could be hit with a serious case of wanderlust. Whether you decide to take a short or long trip, traveling will be good for you.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Doing a whole bunch of nothing might sound like heaven to you. You should go off-grid for a little while or, at the very least, take a timeout.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): There’s nothing like enjoying the company of someone you adore. Make some plans with that special person.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Organize your files, clean up your desktop or tend to any other tasks that will enable you to work more efficiently or keep better track of your stuff. It’s a new year, start fresh.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): It might be good to get out and get fresh air. Attending a sporting event or going on a date are just a couple of options.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): If you’ve been hoping to buy or sell property, the day holds promise. If that’s not on the agenda, maybe it’s time to revamp your living space.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): There might be some very good news or a delightful message landing in your inbox today. Expect to hear from someone you haven’t heard from in a while.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You might be ready to make a lifestyle change. Start with small achievable goals and work your way up from there.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You remain true to yourself. You’re not scared of breaking the rules. You would never compromise your freedom or your authenticity. When it comes to relationships, you love quite hard. You prize your closest and deepest bonds. Loyalty is important to you, and there are only a lucky few who get to call you friend. Although you might not always realize how endearing you are, people always gravitate to you. You’re strong, powerful and totally mesmerizing. This year, it’s all about following your heart. Feed your passions!
Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Don’t be shy about putting yourself out there. Expect it to translate into more money or more romantic interest, or both.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): If you’ve been feeling like you’ve lost your luster, that’s about to change. Try something new with your hair or your style.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): A conversation with a friend could lend you a great deal of hope or inspiration today. Give them a call or send them a text.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): There may be news coming in regarding work or money. You might come across an opportunity or some helpful info by word of mouth.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You might have a strong hunch about something or someone today. Follow it.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): If you’ve been feeling down about anything, things are about to start looking up.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Try and get your last bit of “people-ing” out of the way today so that you can finally have a moment to relax.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): When it comes to goals you want to achieve, consider partnering up with people who can help you do it.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Don’t feel guilty about squeezing out every last little drop of the holidays or time off that you have. Ease into your day.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You may be in responsibility mode today, handling something home- or family-related. Don’t worry, you’ll be able to get back to having fun again soon.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You could feel the urge to have a heart-to-heart with someone. Say what you’re feeling — they’ll understand.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): If you’re trying to improve a financial, work or wellness issue, it may be better to seek out some help or advice, rather than taking a DIY approach.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re charismatic and unique. You have a quirky sense of humor, and you love anything that’s weird or offbeat. Although you might sometimes feel like you don’t quite fit in, you can usually find a kindred soul no matter where you go! You’re always eager to meet new people and learn new things. You can adapt to any situation or rise to any occasion. This year, there may be some exciting developments with work or money.
