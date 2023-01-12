Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Reconnect with friends with whom you’ve lost touch, or look to ways to broaden your social circle.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Don’t be too humble when it comes to taking credit for your work.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Take a day trip if you can. Invite a friend along for company.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Hold off on making important announcements or publicly launching a project until you’re one hundred percent certain about it.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You can stand to learn a lot from others. Open your mind.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Clear the clutter out of your space or office. Prioritize self-care today.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You may be happy to hear from a former flame. Meanwhile, coupled Cancers should aim to plan a date night to reconnect with their love.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You may opt to stay home today, which could be good for your mind and body. Tending to stuff around the house may make you feel happily productive.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): A flirty conversation could lead to something more. Too, you might get a second chance at a missed connection. On a separate note, a creative idea is worth revisiting.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You could be getting closer to resolving a money or home-related matter. Hang in there.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): If it’s hard to talk about what you’re feeling, maybe writing it down might help.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): When it comes to making a financial decision, do your research. Don’t go into it mindlessly. You may need to wait on more details or info.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re intuitive and witty. You possess a soulful and age-old kind of wisdom. You’re skilled at solving problems that most others can’t. You detest superficial connections and experiences; you always aim to go much deeper than that. You want to live life fully and authentically, with all its highs and its lows. You’re ambitious, but only when it comes to things, you’re passionate about. Your spirit is strong, and so is your love. You’re loyal to the ones you care about most. This year, it’s time to reshuffle your social circle. You’re called to build yourself community and make new friends.
Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Be patient. What you want will arrive in due time. You don’t need to force or rush it.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Make sure you’re not looking to others for validation or approval. It won’t make you feel any happier.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You may be feeling anxious or worried about something. Trust yourself and your inner wisdom. You can handle this.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Exercise some compassion and understanding today, especially toward those who might do things differently than you do.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): If the vibe you’re getting from someone feels weird, it may be worth it to listen to your intuition and keep your distance for now.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): If you’re not feeling fulfilled right now, consider one step that you can take today to get closer to it.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): When it comes to finding love or a budding romantic relationship, try not to expect the worst. Stay hopeful. If you’re partnered, focus on connection.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You might need a break from everyone today. Lay low if you can, or at least carve out a few minutes for yourself.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Be mindful of taking on other people’s work or responsibilities today if it’s not really necessary.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Avoid making an impulsive decision. Let the moment or the feeling settle for a bit, then see how you feel.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Don’t let people stress you. Turning your focus toward something fun or creative could help you to relax.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): There’s only so much of you to go around, and you desperately need a break. Take a time out and practice some self care today.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You always go with your gut. If you’re not one hundred percent on board with something or someone, you won’t make a move. It’s all or nothing at all. You’re not afraid of conflict. For you, life without a challenge is a dull one. You thrive in situations where you must beat the odds. With your resourcefulness and determination, you always do. You prize your independence and your alone time, but you’ll always show up for the people you love. This year, your goals are within reach. You just might need to take a different approach to get to them.
