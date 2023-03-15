Saturday, March 18, 2023
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): If you’re sharing or working on creative content, expect success. Meanwhile, you’ve got the gift of gab today. It’s a great time to start a convo or make an ask.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might be craving some alone time. Sometimes there’s nothing quite like enjoying your own company.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Doing something chill and low-key with a good friend may turn out to be exactly what your heart needs today.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You might find that you’re not as interested in publicly sharing details about your life as you once were. It’s OK to save a little something just for yourself.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You may be looking to mix fun with learning today. Take a visit to a museum, go sightseeing or take a cooking class. Ask a friend to join you.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): It’s a good day to talk about finances with your partner or reach out to potential employers by email or by submitting an application.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You could be dealing with a serious case of wanderlust today. Grab your partner or your bestie and embark on a day trip or outing.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You could make a few extra dollars by cleaning out your closets and putting some items on sale. Aside from that, tend to your emotional self-care.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Set aside some quality time for you and your partner. If you’re single, you could match with someone with a great deal of potential.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Make today your day to tackle unfinished chores around the house or to get yourself set up for the week ahead.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Being on a dating app might prove to be very productive. You could also meet someone via an in-person event. Too, consider some entertaining ways to tap into your creativity.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You might be considering making some upgrades to your living space or beginning your search for a new home. Now’s the time to sit down and work out the numbers.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re empathetic, thoughtful and very loyal. You take your bonds and commitments seriously. Having a friend in you is having a friend for life. You have a calm vibe that instantly makes people feel at ease. You make lightwork of any obstacle that gets in your way. You’re not just a dreamer; you’re also a doer. You see your plans through from start to finish, and you never give up. This year finds you ready for a total life makeover. Go for it!
Sunday, March 19, 2023
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Your creativity, sharp wit or technical knowledge could help you draw in extra money. Think about how you want to connect with people.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Your birthday season begins soon, which also marks the beginning of a brand-new year for you. Take time to reflect on what you’re leaving behind and what you’re inviting in.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Being selfless isn’t about sacrificing your happiness. It’s about recognizing that others deserve happiness, too, and making enough room for them.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Consider paying it forward for someone today. Think about using your connections to do a good deed.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): You’re encouraged to look toward the future, especially where it pertains to your goals, business or career. Be optimistic!
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You may be ready for a hard launch, whether it’s getting out into the world or sharing your relationship status. Be discerning, but don’t be fearful.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Keep your heart and your mind open. There’s much that you stand to gain from being receptive to others.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): It might be best to hire help or begin asking for the support that you need. Do what you can to make your life easier or less burdened.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might receive feedback or input from someone, which could lead to a breakthrough or milestone. Too, investing in your joy is an act of self-care.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Fun, romance and adventure await, but you need to make sure you’re in the right headspace for it. What can you do to improve your emotional wellness?
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): It’s the perfect time to have a heartfelt conversation with someone you care about. Being around loved ones can be good for your soul.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Grab your journal, planner or sketchbook. Write down some ideas you’d like to pursue. Sometimes it helps to get your thoughts onto paper.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re ambitious, creative and versatile. You can see your way around any obstacle. Your spirit is resilient. You may possess artistic or intuitive talents, which you might use in helping others. You live your life passionately, full of love and tremendous heart. You enjoy pushing the limit. For you, having a happy existence means taking a lot of chances and having no regrets. This year, if you want to succeed, keep your spiritual well full.
© 2023 King Features Syndicate, Inc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.