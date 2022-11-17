Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might need some time alone, but that doesn’t mean it has to be sad or boring. Take yourself out on a date.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): You want to hang out with your friends but you’re also not in the mood to do anything too over the top. Invite them over for a game night or make a house call.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): There may be a networking opportunity out there for you today. Attending a friend’s party or brunch might be a good, yet laid back, way to make some new contacts.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You could attract some good luck today. Someone is looking out for you!
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Be open to new experiences. It’s the perfect day for visiting someplace you’ve never been or trying something you haven’t done before.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Get together with a friend you haven’t seen in a while. Go on a little adventure.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): It could be a good time to get yourself organized and prepared for the week ahead. Take care of those tasks now that you don’t want to worry about later.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Try to keep your schedule light today and go have a good time. It will help you keep the stress down.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): If you’re looking to do something kind for others, think about donating time or items to a food or clothing drive.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Don’t be shy or apprehensive about asking a friend for support. They will come through for you.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Take a break from work if you can. Carve out some quality time for your partner, sibling or best friend.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Avoid biting off more than you can chew today. Make things easy for yourself.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re a positive and vibrant person. You’re generous and open-hearted. Others love being around you because your good vibes are welcoming and uplifting. You’re kind to all you meet. You inspire others, too. You’re imaginative and idealistic. You look at the world and you see what’s possible, especially when others don’t. You don’t see obstacles, you see options. You want to live your life to its fullest potential, which is why you never shy away from new experiences.
This year brings you luck with love, a passion project, or the act of following your heart.
Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): You might be moved to splurge on yourself a little. Go ahead — enjoy yourself!
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Put yourself out there today. Introduce yourself to some new people. You’ll find folks will be very receptive to you.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Doing some volunteer or charitable work will put you in a good mood. It feels good to give.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): You’re a very popular person right now. There might be some exciting opportunities coming your way as a result!
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You might receive the chance to show off your knowledge or expertise. You’ll wow the crowd.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): Never stop learning, Aries. Invest in your growth by picking up some new books, registering for a course or booking a cultural trip.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): Is it time to have a talk with someone about money or what’s in your heart? Expect the discussion to go well.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): A contract offer or potential partnership might be in the works for you. This looks promising.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Taking care of your body doesn’t have to be boring or grueling. Consider some fun ways to nurture your wellness. A dance class might be an option.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): Go on a date with your partner or a date with yourself. Love is in the air, self-love included.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Family is your lifeline today. Call someone you love. Invite them over for dinner.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): Connecting with people is a breeze today. The day’s perfect for a meeting, interview or a business call. Take a friend to lunch.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
You’re friendly and a joy to be around. Your warmth and laughter are infectious. You always have a kind word to share or something profound to say. You’re such a skilled conversationalist. Your charm makes you irresistible, as does your goofy sense of humor. You’re also quite thoughtful and unselfish. Success is always within your reach because you’re a team player and a risk taker. You’re creative in your self-expression, and you’re always dreaming big. You have a sensitive and poetic soul. You are a true romantic.
This year, things are looking up for you financially.
