For Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022
There’s an easy energy to the day that will be a welcome change of pace. As a result, we might find ourselves craving a fresh or unique experience. For those of us in a more goal-oriented state of mind, taking an innovative approach toward our objectives will help us get the gold.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might be ready to take the steps necessary to change your finances. Stick with a practical plan.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): A last-minute trip or a little adventure might be on the agenda for today. Embrace the spirit of spontaneity.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): Is there anything new that you’d like to add to your spiritual practice? Or maybe you’d like to switch it up entirely? Follow your intuition for clues.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Get out and mingle or consider joining an online community, like a book club or an astrology group. You just might meet some interesting people.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You could finally find some clarity regarding a career move or decision. The pieces are starting to fall into place.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): You might feel like taking a chance on something new or out of the ordinary. Follow your instincts.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): You could experience a cathartic moment today. Writing, deep breathing or exercise can help you get your feelings out.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Some unexpected but good news may land in your inbox or mailbox today. Someone’s thinking of you.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): Does your routine need a refresh? Maybe you might want to treat yourself to something you haven’t tried before, like flotation therapy or a glassblowing class.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Creativity is coursing through your veins today. This could be good for artistic or entertainment purposes.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): A sudden flash of insight brings you the clarity you’ve been waiting on. Figuring out the next step should be easy.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): Get out of your neighborhood today. Visit another part of town with a friend or two. You might discover something interesting or exciting.
For Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022
If there’s tasks we’ve been avoiding, this is a great time to get them done. For those of us needing an extra push, today’s cosmic weather provides a helping hand. Meanwhile, the evening is best spent with friends or doing something out of the ordinary.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19): You might be thinking hard about your goals today. Visualize where you want to be and consider one simple thing you can do now to get started.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20): You’re encouraged to expand beyond what you already know. Perhaps it’s time for some professional development or new friendships.
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20): You’re finally ready to let go of some emotional weight. An honest and heartfelt discussion could help you begin the process.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22): Someone’s generosity could come to your aid today. Seems you’ve got people in high places.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22): You might have a plan that you’re ready to execute. Having someone on your team to assist you will help you the most right now.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22): Are love and romance on the menu for today? All signs are pointing to “yes.”
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22): A visit with your loved ones might be very necessary
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21): Explore your neighborhood or your city today. Can you allow yourself to see or experience things in a new way?
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21): By talking to the right people, you could create a profitable opportunity for yourself. Reach out and connect. Introduce yourself to some new people.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19): Don’t hold back in showing off your talents or your joy. Let your light shine bright.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18): Take some time away from all the noise and the busyness. Give yourself a chance to recharge.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20): You just might receive a very special reminder of how loved and appreciated you are by someone in your life.
King Features Syndicate
