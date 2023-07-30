For Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023
The energy is bustling under today’s buzzy full moon. There could be some excitement in the air.
ARIES (March 21 to April 19)
If you’ve been working hard on a goal, you could reach an important turning point or experience a breakthrough that gets you closer to where you want to be.
TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)
You might be celebrated by your peers or colleagues for your contributions or for making some important business decisions. Success is yours!
GEMINI (May 21 to June 20)
You may be craving inspiration. Perhaps it’s time for a new adventure.
CANCER (June 21 to July 22)
It may be time to deal with something that you’ve been avoiding, and it may require a serious discussion or decision. Move with confidence.
LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22)
A partnership opportunity or contract may be offered to you, but make sure you’re getting a good deal. Meanwhile, better boundaries may be needed within an existing relationship.
VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22)
There may be a need to reframe your relationship to your wellness or overall well-being. Employing balance and moderation will set you up for a win.
LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22)
When’s the last time you had real fun? Maybe you need to get back to it. Also, if you’ve been hoping for a creative breakthrough, your wish just might be granted!
SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)
Don’t let self-doubt stop you. You have what it takes to lead, thrive and blaze your own trail.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)
Your plans or ideas may need a container — something to give them more structure so you can ensure that you see them through.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)
There could be money to be made with a creative idea or educational project. Set up a meeting or a call. Too, you’re encouraged to let go of a limited way of thinking.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18)
Today might be an emotional one for you. Perhaps it’s time to stop selling yourself short or allowing others to take you for granted.
PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20)
You can’t rescue everyone, nor should you try. What you should do, rather, is make sure that your cup is full.
FOR TODAY’S BIRTHDAY
There’s not a place you can go without making a new ally along the way. Very few can resist your charisma. You’re the lovable weirdo among those who know you. You can be the life of the party or the cool nerd. Either way, you’re going to be completely and totally yourself.
King Features Syndicate
