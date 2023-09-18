GREENVILLE – Owners of the iconic Majestic Bar & Grille restaurant in downtown Greenville have developed a taste for retirement and are selling the business.
Owned by Marc Rinella and his wife Jean, the couple are selling the restaurant to a new business formed by Sugar Grove Township resident and businessman Rod Wilt and Hermitage developer Tyler Hudson.
The sale is conditioned on the new business securing a liquor license transfer formerly located in Sharon. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is expected to approve the transfer in the upcoming weeks.
“I’m going to be staying around for a couple months after the sale to help things along,’’ Marc Rinella said.
Established in 1920 by Ghiates family, the restaurant has only had two other owners, the Young family and, for the past 32 years, the Rinellas.
Better known as “The Maji’’ by regulars, the restaurant has been a landmark for generations. Establishing a following for its hot dogs, particularly its chili dogs, the restaurant experienced its heyday when local industries boomed, Rinella said.
Two events in recent years financially socked the restaurant.
The COVID-19 pandemic which initially closed restaurants in the state hurt. Restaurants were eventually allowed to reopen indoor dining – provided they followed social distancing rules.
“We have a narrow building and couldn’t meet the social distancing rules,’’ Rinella said. “People could only come in for take-out.’’
The state legislature approval for convenience and grocery stores to sell take-out beer was the other whammy. Beer accounted for 64 percent of the restaurant’s beverage sales.
“That was the second nail in the coffin,’’ he said.
And then Rinella mangled his back in an accident making it difficult for him to walk.
“I’m 81 now,’’ he said. “It’s time for me to turn this over to someone that’s younger.’’
When Greenville area mills such as CB&I, Werner Ladder and Greenville Steel Car were operating the restaurant was packed with workers.
“As the mills began closing we knew we had to reinvent ourselves,’’ Rinella said.
So in 2009 he spent $500,000 to transform the restaurant from a hangout for mill workers to family dining.
Business roared back. But COVID-19 was the start of a game-changer, he said. That’s when he sold the restaurant’s liquor license and concentrated on meals.
It’s not going to be easy for him to let go.
Every nook and cranny, every antique on display, every piece of art or stuffed animal mounted on walls, every piece of restaurant furniture, fixtures, carpeting, woodwork – you name it – generates a story from Rinella.
An antique cash register came from a long gone candy store from across the street. Booths for diners came from The Cookery restaurant on Route 18 in Hermitage where a Dairy Queen now sits.
He bought a comical hot dog statue gracing the restaurant’s front window display while in Las Vegas.
Rinella discovered the beefy antique safe on display in the dining area in a basement.
“I got the ceiling lights from the old Greenville High School library when they were demolishing it,’’ he said.
Rinella even has a story about the stain on woodwork behind the counter. A stickler for authenticity, the replacement wood came out a different color from the original.
“I found out one of the things they used in stains way back then was animal blood,’’ he said. “Well, I wasn’t going to use that.’’
Instead, he developed a new way to stain the wood which came pretty close to the original.
Wilt, a Greenville-area native is executive director of Penn-Northwest Development Corp., Mercer County’s led economic development agency but the organization has no involvement in the restaurant’s sale or its future operations.
Plans are to lease the restaurant building from the Rinellas for five years with the goal of eventually owning it.
No major changes in the restaurant are contemplated now, Wilt said, other than possibly expanding its operating hours.
“I’ve always loved that place growing up and when I was a Thiel College student,’’ he said. “There’s a lot of connection there.’’
