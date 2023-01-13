When driving on the road an automobile will get us from point A to point B, wherever our final destinations may be.
As we operate our vehicles, we count on each other to remain alert and aware of our surroundings as this is not only for our own safety, but the safety of others. In a sense we look out for each other even when we do not know each other.
The rear-view mirror helps us see what is behind us and the windshield allows us to see what is in front of us. The rear-view mirror and the windshield remind us of our history and why as we move forward in the respective directions that we are going; we must also continue to remember the past as it has in one way or another shaped who we are today.
Dr. Maya Angelou said, “if you don’t know where you’ve come from, you don’t know where you’re going.”
As we move forward in life it is important that we do not forget our history and the civil rights leaders of the past who fought tirelessly for equality and to be treated fairly. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., a fearless advocate and one of the most influential leaders of the civil rights movement has impacted generations far beyond his untimely assassination on April 4, 1968, in Nashville, Tennessee.
By leading marches and peaceful protests, his leadership during that time changed the trajectory of how African Americans would later be treated.
Remaining steadfast in the fight to integrate places institutionalized by Jim Crow laws that were often less satisfactory such as separate public facilities, schools, and other establishments, integration later became an opportunity for fair treatment and access to equitable resources.
Although we have come so far, we still have work to do and must remain diligent on the path that was set before us as we continue to achieve the dream of Dr. King.
He said “as we walk, we must make the pledge that we shall always march ahead. We cannot turn back.”
As our rear-view mirrors allow us to reflect on what is behind us, poet Amanda Gorman reminds us that “we will not march back to what was. We move to what shall be, a country that is bruised, but whole.
Benevolent, but bold. Fierce and free.”
DR. ERIN R. HOUSTON is president and CEO of the Shenango Valley Urban League.
