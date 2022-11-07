Many shoppers conduct their holiday shopping at traditional brick-and-mortar stores as well as online retailers. Both have their share of advantages, including the ability to ship items directly home if there is a deal to be had.
Shipping can be quite the convenience, particularly for heavy items or if an item is currently out of stock in a store. The retailer can have it sent over from another location or their main warehouse. Shipping can save shoppers time and reduce their stress. However, as convenient as shipping gifts can be, the hefty cost of shipping gifts can eat away at holiday budgets.
A 2018 article from U.S. News and World Report found some shipping fees can range between $5 and $10 per package. Fortunately, in many cases, consumers can avoid shipping costs if they shop smart.
• Pay attention to suspended shipping costs. Many retailers will temporarily freeze shipping costs during certain periods. Shoppers can note these free shipping windows and order the bulk of their items then.
• Meet the minimum amount. Some stores and online retailers will offer free shipping once shoppers reach a certain spending threshold. For example, Chewy.com offers free shipping on purchases $50 and over. By spending a little more, shoppers may actually end up saving money.
• Shop where shipping is always free. In order to attract business, certain online retailers, including Zappos, offer free shipping, while others offer free shipping in exchange for nominal membership fees.
• Explore in-store pickup. To capitalize on both online and in-store shopping, retailers will frequently offer free in-store pickup of items purchased online. Ship-to-store has become popular at stores like Target, Old Navy and Walmart.
• Shop as early as possible. Free shipping deals often extend only to items shipped standard. Expedited or overnight shipping will still incur a fee. Therefore, shop early if your goal is cut shipping costs or avoid them entirely.
• Take advantage of Free Shipping Day. Free Shipping Day takes place each year when thousands of online stores offer free shipping with delivery before Christmas. In 2019, Free Shipping Day is Saturday, December 14.
