FOR SOME PEOPLE, outdoors recreation ends when the days grow short and the thermometer falls below freezing. But you tougher folks out there don’t give up so easily. You pursue outdoor activities even when the thermometer falls to dangerous levels. For you the cold winter days mean adapting to new conditions. Frost bite, hypothermia, and dehydration are among the challenges you must face to enjoy being outdoors in winter. It doesn’t mean you can’t go outside when freezing temperatures prevail. It just means you need to dress, eat, and act responsibly. Here are some tips:
1. The right clothing. The right clothing does not always mean bulky, long sleeved, and insulated garments. “Everybody should start with some kind of moisture wicking base layer,” recommends Global Rescue operation personnel. “If you sweat, you need to get that moisture away from your skin and evaporating out and not into your clothes, so you don’t lose effectiveness of whatever other layers you have on.”
Add on a mid-layer that will hold in the heat your body generates and top it all off with a jacket that combines insulation with water resistance, in case of snow, and a well-fitted hat. Your feet are both a source of heat and an area affected by cold, so finding the right fit is vital. There are tons of really great glove choices out there for general outdoors activity.
2. Fuel the machine. What you put inside your body is just as important as what you wear. Good nutrition is what gives your body the ability to generate its own warmth. Stay away from things that contain sugars, that give you a burst of energy followed by a lag or crash, afterwards. What you want are proteins and carbohydrates and water, things that are going to take the body longer to recover than just a bit of glucose.
3. Carry the right gear. If you’re going to a cold, remote location, give yourself some options if things go wrong. A cell phone is a good idea, but some of the best spots to hike, hunt, and camp, are the ones furthest from a cell tower. A satellite phone is a worthwhile investment for anyone who frequently wanders away from civilization. Also in your pack should be other things that can protect you in an emergency. Hand and foot warmer packs are good for frozen digits and can also be a good source of quick heat thrown into a pants or jacket pocket. and maybe a flare gun, just in case
4. Avoid hypothermia and frost bite. Hypothermia happens fast — probably faster than you would imagine. Factors that exacerbate hypothermia include alcohol or drug use, medical conditions, or age. Most of all, submersion in water escalates the danger exponentially.
Be mindful of inadvertently ending up in a body of water, especially if the temperature is less than 50 degrees. It’s very easy to succumb within minutes.
5. Know how to handle an injury. While a sprained ankle in civilization is just an annoyance and maybe a trip to a doctor’s office, in wintry whether it could cause more serious problems, A more severe injury, like a broken leg, brings more complications.
In those situations, time becomes a factor staying warm and not losing whatever warmth and body temperature you already have may save your live, so make sure you always have an emergency blanket.
If you are really worried about getting lost or being injured, make sure somebody knows where you are. and carry a communications device to reach out for help.
Note: Several of these tips were recommended by the Global Rescue Operation.
DON FEIGERT is the outdoors writer for The Herald and the Allied News. His latest book, The F-Troop Camp Chronicles, and his earlier books are available by contacting Don at 724-931-1699 or dfeigert@verizon.net. Browse his web site at www.donfeigert.com Or visit Leanna’s Books at the mall.
